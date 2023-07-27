As the school term started back for all schools in Parkes last week, junior tennis is going to be a little later starting than usual.
The coaching team do a wonderful job servicing more than 200 girls and boys during the week and they too have other commitments through representative tennis, so it was decided to commence from Monday, August 14 and put a 6 week program into place.
The full gamut of programs are still offered included pre school age HotShots through to high school squads, private and semi private lessons, performance, social boys and all girls squads.
Online registrations are open www.parkestennis.com.au
Meanwhile the Todd Woodbridge Cup for Stage 2 school students will take place on Monday, July 31 from 9.30am.
The Parkes and Forbes primary schools have been busily preparing their teams with the winning school progressing to the Regional Finals to be held in Parkes in September.
Parkes will also be hosting a Regional Matchplay Tournament on Sunday, August 6 as part of the Central West Series.
Orange ball under 8s through to Open singles will be played with online entries closing August 1.
Another one for the diary is the Tottenham RMS on Sunday, August 27. Hopefully the Parkes juniors will support the Tottenham Club for this event.
Back by popular demand, the Parkes Tennis Centre is bringing back its cardio tennis program.
Let's get fit together is the slogan - it's a tennis-inspired workout that runs for 45 minutes.
It will run every Monday from 6.30pm to 7.15pm, starting August 14 and going for six weeks.
Parkes Tennis coach Helen Magill says you burn 500-plus calories.
At $15 per session, there are limited numbers and you register online at www.ParkesTennis.com.au.
