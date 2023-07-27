Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Marist juniors take flight in some very entertaining matches

July 28 2023
Parkes Under 12s player Jaylan Richardson prepares for a kick as team mate Tyler Butt watches on during a recent home game.
Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League White hosted Red Bend and Parkes Blue hosted Forbes for Round 11 on Saturday, July 22.

