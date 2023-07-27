Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League White hosted Red Bend and Parkes Blue hosted Forbes for Round 11 on Saturday, July 22.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s plated a very entertaining and evenly contested match against Red Bend on Saturday at Spicer Oval.
We were very slow to get into the game again, but a late first half try to Bill O'Bryan turned things around.
The second half began with 2 quick tries to Cohen McGregor and a third to Abel Medlyn. Some good defensive efforts saw only one try conceded in the second half.
Speedster Nate Calabro scored a great try and continued his impressive late season efforts. Arlo Cassidy has also grown in confidence, as have Ace Byrnes and Chase Fliedner. Toby Duff also is starting to run with more confidence and organised the side well at first receiver.
We finished with 6 tries a piece, but only kicked 2 goals.
We have a bye this weekend, and we play two more games before the finals start.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s played Forbes with Forbes defeating Parkes 54-4. Saxon Gosper scored the only try for Parkes.
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag White had a tough game against Red Bend on Saturday going down 24 - 14 at Spicer Oval.
With almost 4 weeks off the field, Parkes were excited to play a game on home ground. Parkes got off to a good start and both teams were evenly matched with try for try, although in the second half Red Bend's defence and attack proved too strong for Parkes.
Special mention to Aliza Roberts for her improvement on the field, strong tagging and an intercept that almost got her over the line.
Tries: Pippa MacGregor (1), Luca Barnes (1), and Charli Milne (1)
Goals: Charli Milne (1)
K & H Constructions U12s White came away with the win playing against Red Bend 18-14.
K & H Constructions U12s Blue played two games on Saturday against Forbes Black and Forbes White.
Their first game was against Forbes Black. Unfortunately, Forbes came away with the win 46-12.
Second game was against Forbes White and again Forbes were dominate taking the win 26-10.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag White played two games on the weekend.
Their first game was against Red Bend Sky. Evie Barnes scored the only try for Parkes. The final score was 12-4 Red Bend Sky way.
Their second game was against Red Bend Navy. Parkes came away with the win, 22-8. Tries were scored by Evie Barnes (1), Corby Fliedner (1), and Hannah Terry (2). Conversions were successful by Mackenzie Duff (3).
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag Blue delivered an outstanding performance on Saturday playing against Forbes. The girls knew it was going to be a tough game, but that didn't stop them from defeating Forbes 16-0.
Kelsey Finnegan had a fantastic game in defence, with lots of skilful tagging early in the game. A few errors from Parkes had them defending their line but with persistence and determination they kept Forbes out.
Fullback, Malia Morrison gathered the ball off Forbes' kick, dodges through 4 defenders and offloads a beautiful ball to Leni Constable who scored under the post for Parkes' opening try. Conversion was successful by Alyra Williams, taking the score to 6-0.
Parkes continued to put pressure on Forbes as they knocked the ball on in their half. Kasey Morgan was in the right position at the right time when she crossed, adding 4 more points to the board.
Once again, Forbes were feeling the pressure giving away penalties that gave Parkes great field position. Zahra Ellis, Laylah Logan, and Ayesha Carruthers ran the ball strong occasionally breaking the line.
The girls worked tirelessly in defence and with constant pressure from Lillian Gosper, Alyra Williams, and Kiarah Petrie, they kept Forbes scoreless the whole game. Alana Finnegan, Miley Nash, Chelsey Norris, and Emma Hando were continuously tagging well and constantly looked to move the ball out wide.
The next score was made by Alyra Williams, who ran with the ball after Forbes' set and scored beneath the post before kicking her own conversion with the final score ending up 16-0. Well done, girls on an impressive win!
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s White were up against Red Bend on Saturday with Red Bend taking the win, 32-18.
Try scorers for the day were Max MacGregor (1), Jett Clarke (1), and Khan Jackson (2). Jett Clarke was successful with a conversion.
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s White had a very good 36-28 victory against Red Bend under lights at Pioneer Oval on Saturday night.
The boys were out for redemption after throwing away a 12-point lead last time the teams met.
Red Bend have been the competitions benchmark for the last three seasons, losing only two games in that time.
With a number of players unavailable, some positional changes, and a couple getting out of their sick beds to play, it was a great performance.
Captain cool, Jack Milne split the Red Bend line open after two minutes and outsprinted the defence in a 50-metre run to the try line. Red Bend responded with a try from their outstanding forward, Ned Phillips, who was a constant threat with the ball. Two quick tries to the ever-reliable Riley Cronin and front rower Joel MacGregor, took us to a 16- 6 lead at the break.
Once again, half time saw us lose focus and Red Bend scored in the first minute, but Jack Milne put his stamp on the game with two more tries.
Our left edge has been lethal all season and second rower Tomas Scally put the game out of reach with a great try. Joel MacGregor scored his second for the evening and was once again involved in everything.
Some lazy efforts saw Red Bends live wire dummy half, Max Hartwig, score two converted tries to make the scoreboard a little closer, but it was a dominant performance from the Spacemen.
Play of the day went to half back Lachlan Thomas, who refused to give up on an 80-metre chase and caught the opposition player less than a metre short of the try line. Efforts such as these lift the rest of the team and shows the opposition we won't quit.
Our bench players were all outstanding. Bill Mahon is playing well above his weight in the middle with some great defence and courageous runs against much bigger opponents.
Cody Newman tackled strongly and ran straight and hard, Rugby convert Sam Rayner slotted into fullback seamlessly and Thomas Corcoran continues to improve. Dallas Galvin looks to have found his confidence and had his best game of the season.
A good win against a very good side, but after no games for 4 weeks we were understandably a bit disjointed in attack. We have a bye this week, and only two more games until finals, a lot of improvement left in us but we're building nicely.
A big thanks to Spacemen second rower Will Wardle, who ran water for us and helped warm us up, we really appreciated your time.
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag White defeated Red Bend 46-4.
Parkes Junior Rugby League would like to thank their sponsors for their continued support throughout the year. Also, a massive thank you to all the volunteers who helped on the weekend.
This Saturday, July 29 Parkes Blue will travel to Condobolin to play the Rams and Parkes White have the bye.
