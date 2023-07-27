Forbes/Parkes Under 10s debut in AFL at Forbes

It was victory number eight for the Orange/Forbes under 17's as they won 10.8 (68) to 5.2 (32) in an entertaining game of football. The 17's were in control for much of the match and were never really threatened but Dubbo certainly showed that they are no easy beats and will need to be watched when the finals come around. Unfortunately for Forbes Reece Matheson was unable to play at home due to prior commitments. Cooper Charnock was best on ground for the 17's with his three goals.