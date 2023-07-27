Forbes/Parkes Under 10s debut in AFL at Forbes

After a long holiday break, the Triple M AFL Central West Junior Competition recommenced on Sunday when Forbes hosted the Round 9 clash between the Orange/Forbes Swamp Tigers and Dubbo at Gaggin Oval.
Forbes hosted four games of junior AFL on the day with the day beginning with the debut of the Forbes/Parkes under 10's v Dubbo. For many of the kids this was their first foray into competition footy but that was not a worry as the under 10's put all their skills learned at Auskick into action and came away with the win over a tenacious Dubbo outfit. It was a great to our Auskicker's make their debut and the future looks bright for Forbes/Parkes Junior AFL.
The Orange/Forbes under 14's continued their winning run with a gritty 3.4 (22) to 1.6 (12) win against Dubbo. This was the Swamp Tigers first win over Dubbo in 2023.
The match was a thriller from the first bounce both teams were keen to get their hands on the ball. It was Dubbo however that took the early lead when James Wonderly kicked the first goal after some good lead up work from the midfield. Orange/Forbes countered Dubbo but were only able to kick two behinds to trail by four at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was the where the Swamp Tigers were able to assert some control in the match. Cayden Metzeling kicked the first goal early in the term to take the lead. Dubbo pressured the Swamp Tigers goal, but resolute defence saw Dubbo only able to kick one behind. Logan McMahon kicked his first ever goal just before the halftime siren sounded to ensure the Swamp Tigers took a 7-point lead at half time.
The third quarter was tight and both teams scoring twice, but it was Orange/Forbes who made the most of their opportunity with Metzeling kicking his second goal of the day to increase the lead to 12 points at three quarter time. The fourth term was as equally as tight as the third, but it was Dubbo who created more opportunities; however accuracy proved the problem for both teams and both only managed to score behinds. Orange/Forbes held on for the win in what was a cracking game of Aussie Rules football.
The Forbes juniors were standouts on the day. Best on ground was awarded to Logan McMahon, who was everywhere up front, Cayden Metzeling again proved his worth in front of goal; Max Ridge and Jackson Beaudin were outstanding in the ruck and midfield while defensive duo Zain Clark and Romulus Milsom were immovable.
It was victory number eight for the Orange/Forbes under 17's as they won 10.8 (68) to 5.2 (32) in an entertaining game of football. The 17's were in control for much of the match and were never really threatened but Dubbo certainly showed that they are no easy beats and will need to be watched when the finals come around. Unfortunately for Forbes Reece Matheson was unable to play at home due to prior commitments. Cooper Charnock was best on ground for the 17's with his three goals.
In other games our senior side the Parkes Panthers won 10.7 (67) to 1.2 (8) over Dubbo on Saturday while in the juniors on Sunday Orange Youth Girls received a forfeit from Dubbo and the under 12's saw Orange win 11.5 (71) to 1.5 (11).
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.