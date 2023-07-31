Girls in trades a feature of Trundle Central School

Trundle Central School actively encourages female students to experience traditional male dominated trades.
This is achieved through our School to Work program and high school interest electives. Our female students are completing projects to a standard as good or better than male peers.
Our school has a core exit outcome of progression into employment.
Through our innovative programs students gain skills, attitude, and experience while at school, making them more employable straight from school.
I write attitude because students are encouraged to display an attitude where they look for work and pursue excellence rather than being passengers in the workplace. Students from kindergarten are encouraged to be active contributors to society at our school.
Indeed, one year produced five tradespeople who are currently working across the Central West.
The two girls pictured are displaying all the skills and attitude necessary for success within the trades.
