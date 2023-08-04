Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Community

Parkes Garden Club moves indoors for their gatherings in winter

By Janene Dwyer
Updated August 4 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National award-winning cake decorator Kath Swansbra showed Parkes Garden Club members her skills. Photo supplied
National award-winning cake decorator Kath Swansbra showed Parkes Garden Club members her skills. Photo supplied

The cold weather has seen the Parkes Garden Club move indoors for its June and July meetings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.