The cold weather has seen the Parkes Garden Club move indoors for its June and July meetings.
For the June meeting members were given a demonstration of fondant flower making by Kath Swansbra.
Kath is a talented and creative decorator with many, many years of icing cakes for weddings and special occasions.
Her talents have been appreciated across a wide audience both locally and internationally so members appreciated Kath showing them the intricacies of fashioning flowers from icing.
All agreed that you need to have patience, a steady hand and a thorough attention to detail to achieve Kath's level of expertise.
At the July meeting David Hewett assisted by Sharelle MacRae demonstrated how to make a polish using beeswax, carnauba wax, linseed oil and diggers gum turps.
Not only does it bring furniture looking like new, David assured those present polish will erase white heat marks from furniture as long as you use a "bit of elbow grease''.
As an added bonus those members at the meeting got to take home a pot of David's furniture polish.
Following the demonstration attendees had the chance to view David and his wife Dianne's garden and appreciated David's garden art he's constructed at the Parkes Men's Shed.
The August Garden Club meeting on Saturday, August 12 will be held at 244 Back Yamma Road where local greenkeeper and lawn specialist Andrew Daley will give a talk on how to prepare your lawns for spring.
The Parkes Garden Club is one of many community groups in our wonderful community where people with a shared interest come together regularly to learn new or build on current skills, to socialise and make new friends. The club has been running for 29 years now.
