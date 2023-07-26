Raptor Squad detectives have charged four men - including two in Forbes - following an investigation into an alleged extortion attempt in the state's Riverina region.
Police swooped on two Forbes homes at the same time on Wednesday afternoon, July 19, following lengthy investigations into the alleged extortion attempt on a Griffith man.
They had been investigating the alleged extortion attempt after being told the Griffith man had been approached by four males on numerous occasions, been physically assaulted and threatened to hand over a sum of money.
On July 19, officers attached to Murray River Police District Traffic and Highway Patrol Command conducted a high-risk vehicle stop nearly Davey Road, in Table Top, where they arrested a 56-year-old man. He was refused bail to face Albury court.
That afternoon, police executed simultaneous search warrants on two Forbes addresses, arresting two men aged 44 and 50.
The two Forbes men were taken to Parkes Police Station where they were both charged with demand property in company with menaces with intent to steal, aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, and participate in a criminal group.
A short time later, Raptor Squad officers - with assistance from Bass Hill Regional Enforcement Squad - executed search warrants at addresses in Merrylands and Guildford, where they arrested a 48-year-old man. He was refused bail and appeared before Parramatta Local Court.
The two Forbes men, Grant Elton King and Tony James Merritt, faced court in Parkes on Friday, via AVL, to make an application for release.
Police prosecution opposed bail in both cases due to the serious nature of the charges.
Magistrate Brett Thomas considered the men's records and the facts as presented at this early stage in refusing bail for King, but granting it to Merritt.
Following further inquiries, on Thursday, July 20, Raptor Squad officers executed two search warrants in Griffith and Stanbridge.
At the Stanbridge address, police seized 17 firearms and served a Firearms Licence Suspension Notice on a 55-year-old man. Investigations are ongoing.
