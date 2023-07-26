Parkes Champion-Post
Forbes men King and Merritt appear in Parkes Local Court following alleged extortion attempt investigation

By Newsroom
Updated July 26 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 2:00pm
Raptor Squad detectives have charged four men - including two in Forbes - following an investigation into an alleged extortion attempt in the state's Riverina region.

