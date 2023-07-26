The Parkes RSL Sub Branch will celebrate a month of Remembrance commencing this Thursday, July 27 with a service commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War and then during August with two dates put aside for celebrations regarding the Vietnam conflict.
This Thursday's service at the Cenotaph in Cooke Park at 11am honours the 70th Anniversary of the end of the Korean War in which some 18,000 Australians served and it saw some 29 taken captive as Prisoners of War and some 340 died.
The last Australian battle during the Korean conflict was the Battle of Samichon River which began on July 24 and ended on July 26, 1953.
The Parkes RSL Sub Branch at its July meeting decided that it would honour the Korean Veterans, secretary Paul Thomas said, as they believe the hardship of overseas service extends to the family and friends they leave behind as we commemorate their service and sacrifice.
Meanwhile two dates have been set aside for the 50th Anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
The first of these dates is Thursday, August 3 when members of the Parkes RSL will conduct a remembrance service which honours those servicemen who lost their lives during the 10-year war.
In all, some 536 servicemen will be remembered across Australia at services and at graves or places of remembrance of their mates who were also killed in action.
"All around Australia we are saying thank you for your service and for the service of your mates," Mr Thomas said.
"We want you to know that you are not forgotten, that your sacrifice was not in vain. The world is a better place for the actions of every sailor, soldier and airman from ANZAC times right through to today.
"Some of us may know you, others may not, but we all join together on this day, in remembrance, to say thank you, to pray for you and to give thanks for your life that you laid down so many years ago."
The Parkes RSL Sub Branch will be honouring three former locals in Anatoly Danilenko who was killed on April 25, 1968, Douglas Roy Powter who died on February 7, 1967 and Denis John Donnelly who departed us on August 9, 1967. Both Danilenko and Powter are buried at the Parkes Cemetery while Donnelly is buried at Mudgee.
The Parkes service on August 3 will also be held at the Cenotaph in Cooke Park at 11am and it's hoped that as many Parkes and district ex-service personnel as possible can attend, especially those who served in Vietnam.
The third and final service will be the annual Vietnam Veterans Day service on Friday, August 18 at the Vietnam Memorial on Memorial Hill at 11am.
Following the service, the Parkes RSL Sub Branch will be conducting a Commemorative Luncheon at the Parkes Services Club in the Starlight/Boulevarde Room at 12 noon and tickets can be obtained from Mr Thomas on 0427 624 683 for $40, which covers the luncheon and drinks which are limited to beer, wine and soft drinks.
The luncheon is open to all RSL members and the general public, and will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the cessation of Australia's involvement in Vietnam and commemorate the Battle of Long Tan.
The Australian Government has also announced that a Commemorative Medallion and certificate is available to every living Vietnam Veteran, Widows of Vietnam War Veterans or other family. Only one medallion is available per Vietnam War Veteran/family. Applications can be made online as follows: www.dva.gov.au/recognition/commemorations/commemorative-services/commemorative-services-australia/50thanniversary
Please note that you will need to provide your service number, or the service number of the veteran you are applying on behalf of.
If you are unable to apply online phone DVA on 1800 838 372. When asked, say "medallions".
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.