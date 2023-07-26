Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes RSL Sub Branch to celebrate month of Remembrance on Korean and Vietnam war anniversaries

By Newsroom
July 27 2023 - 8:30am
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the end of Korean War and the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
The Parkes RSL Sub Branch will celebrate a month of Remembrance commencing this Thursday, July 27 with a service commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War and then during August with two dates put aside for celebrations regarding the Vietnam conflict.

