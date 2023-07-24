A three-year-old girl who was left alone on a parked school bus for three hours in Trundle is safe and well.
A man noticed the young child sitting in the front seat of an unattended bus parked on Forbes Street in Trundle just before 12pm on Wednesday, July 18.
The man unlocked the bus before contacting the girl's parents, NSW Police said.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the child before she was taken to Parkes Hospital as a precaution. She was released from hospital a short time later.
A spokesperson for NSW Health confirmed the girl was in good health.
It is understood the girl was picked up by the bus in the morning, intended to be dropped off at the Trundle Children's Centre in Railway Parade, two streets away, but was accidentally left in the vehicle.
In a statement to the media, the centre said the child was left on a privately owned school bus.
"The centre director, educators and committee are horrified this has occurred and have been in regular contact with the child's parents," the centre said.
"The centre does not own or operate a bus. Children are transported to the centre on local school buses.
"We will be doing everything within our power to ensure an incident like this never occurs again."
Officers from the Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
