With Parkes families waiting up to 12 months to get their children into childcare, some even putting their child's name down before they're born, a new childcare facility couldn't be in more demand right now.
So it's welcoming news for the town that construction of a new childcare centre on an empty block in the Middleton area, at 77 Woodward Street, has begun.
The development will feature two detached buildings, each with the capacity to provide childcare services for 152 children - 304 in total, seven days a week between the hours of 6am to 7pm.
There will be car parking, retaining walls, internal and boundary fencing, landscaping and rainwater tanks.
Access to the site, which was formerly subdivided in 1971 for residential purposes, is from Woodward Street via a battle-axe handle shaped entry.
The new facility, once completed and operating will take the tally of childcare and childhood centres in Parkes up to five.
A development application submitted from Childcare Specialists Australia Pty Limited was brought to and unanimously approved at Parkes Shire Council's October 2022 meeting, with earthworks beginning in May.
Owner, builder and soon-to-be operator of the new facility Lloyd Williams from Childcare Specialists Australia said the site essentially will have two centres and their aim is to build the first centre and open it, and focus on constructing the second later on.
"The important part of the reason for that is getting the staff in there," he said.
"Like everywhere the childcare industry is screaming for staff."
Mr Williams has been building childcare centres for more than 20 years and currently owns five, including one in Orange and one in Mudgee which has reached capacity and will soon be expanding. He also has one on the way in Broken Hill.
"Our focus is on regional areas at the moment," he said.
"We're desperate for staff in Orange - we're even happy to help people who are after work, we'll cover fuel costs for them to work in Orange in the interim until Parkes opens.
"I've heard some people can't start their new jobs because they can't get childcare so it's a vicious cycle.
"[As for the Parkes facility] we want to move as quickly as we can."
Initially it was Mr Williams' plan to have the facility ready by October this year but difficulty in securing machinery and starting the earthworks because of the floods that hit the area a month after the DA was approved, had delayed the development's start.
"Due to the elements and with the Christmas period, it's looking more like March to mid next year it'll be ready," he said.
"Parkes Shire Council has been absolutely amazing through the whole process and really support it, they approved it quickly.
"They're really pushing for the two centres to be done because there is such demand.
"We'll be catering for children from six weeks old right through."
The proposal for the development was publicly exhibited in January 2021, with adjoining landowners notified.
Council did receive 11 objections to the development, which raised concerns about noise pollution - specifically on weekends from traffic manoeuvring the site and the quantity of occupants, inadequate boundary fencing, potential for overlooking and impacts on privacy, restriction of a vehicular access to a neighbouring allotment, management of stormwater from car parking areas, emergency procedures and pedestrian safety.
Council said the objections were considered and the proposal had been assessed against the NSW Planning Principles for general impacts, noise and privacy.
"Given the proponent has provided a noise assessment report containing measures to attenuate noise from the development by providing adequate separation distances and via the use of noise attenuating materials, it is assessed there will be no adverse impacts," Director Planning and Community Services Brendan Hayes said.
The design of the development also requires a significant cut into the land which will reduce the height of the buildings limiting the potential for overlooking, and sufficient car parking and suitable layout to enable vehicle circulation has been provided in accordance with the relevant statutory provisions, as has a stormwater management plan.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
