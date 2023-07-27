Parkes Shire Council has locked in August 16 for its Flood Recovery Information Session.
Council is holding a second public meeting for flood affected residents which will take place at 6pm on Wednesday, August 16 at the Parkes Services Club.
It said an update from various agencies will be provided.
Flood affected residents will also have the opportunity to advise council staff of further support needed following the devastating floods that hit Parkes, particularly in the town's east, on November 14 last year.
Attendance is by RSVP only - further details will be provided closer to the event, council said.
Council decided to hold a second public meeting to further discuss support when it tabled a report on its response and actions since the flood, at its June monthly meeting.
An initial meeting was held in both Parkes and Trundle, which was also badly affected, in December.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
