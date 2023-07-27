Twenty-eight ladies decided the beautiful weather on Tuesday was too good to miss, so they came along to play our favourite game.
The surface was perfect, no excuses there. Thanks Ground Control.
Rinks 8 and 9 were filled with aspiring pennants' players from both Parkes and Forbes' clubs. Another opportunity to get the eye in and enjoy some friendly banter.
Kay Craft/Lyn Simmons/Merilyn Rodgers/Sue White took the match away from Lynn Ryan/Lorraine Baker/Lea Orr/Grace Rixon in a close tussle where the lead changed several times.
On the next rink, Heather Harvey/Elaine Miller/Maureen Miller/Liz Byrne opened with a six pointer, a scare from which Marja Iffland/Kim Evans/Rhona Went/Joan Simpson could not recover.
On Rink 10, Gwenda Carty/Lil Thompson/Sandra Priest were evenly matched against Maureen Baillie/Betsy Johnstone/Carol Reed. Team Priest won by 2 points.
Di Howell/Frances Charlton/Chris Curteis opened strongly and held the advantage all match against Di H(playing two positions)/Laurie Keane/Fran Dixon.
Lucky 100 club winners were Lynn, Laurie, Chris, Maureen B and Liz.
Next week is a Trading Table with the theme "winter warmers". Please bring a gift $10 value and join in the fun.
There is a committee meeting after bowls next week.
To play social bowls on Tuesday, August 1, please ring the club, 6862 1446. Between 9am-9.30am, with play to begin at 10am. All welcome.
Milk N Mats Roster: Chris Cox
- Lea Orr
On Wednesday, July 19 we had 30 bowlers for our Wednesday social bowls.
Winners were Bruce Jones and Pauline Currey winning 17+20. Runners-up were Gene Rapp and Peter White winning 17+17, and third place were Nev Kirwan and John Corcoran winning 16+16.
Marble 16 come out and the margins were 4, 5, 16, 17, 20, 21. The jackpot went off and the winners were Nev Kirwan, John Corcoran, Terry Clothier and Jan Griffith winning $55 each. Jackpot this week starts at $50.
On Saturday, July 22 we had 26 bowlers for our Saturday social bowls.
Winners were Al Curteis and Wal Grant winning 17+19. Runners-up were Annie Teague, Lorraine Baker and Junior Thorne winning 15+12, and third place were Rose Sadiasa and Sam Teague winning 14+14.
Club championships
Nominations for 2023/24 close at the end of July. Please finalise your entries asap and get them on the board so you dont miss out.
State championships
Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin are in Wollongong this week representing our club in the State Reserve Pairs. We wish them the best of luck and hope that both do well.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, July 29 at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm, everyone is welcome to have a roll and loan bowls are available.
In the club on Friday, July 28 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($300) and joker draw ($800). Bistro serving the best meals from 6pm and karaoke Friday from 8pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Blake Strudwick
The State Senior Men's Triples is being played in the Wollongong area. The Parkes Bowling & Sports Club are playing at Towradgi Park Bowls Club, and we are being represented by Darryl McKellar, Gary McPhee and Brett Frame. On the morning of 23rd the boys played South Tamworth and had a solid win 34 to 12. In the afternoon Parkes was defeated by Wenty Leagues 28 to 17. Refreshed by a good sleep Parkes defeated Merimbula 25 to 20 the next morning. It was a great effort by the team just missing out on going to the semifinals.
We also have a team going to the State Senior Men's Fours which commence on Friday 29th. The team is Darryl McKellar, Gary McPhee, Guy Ellery and Mark Dwyer. They also play at the Towradgi Park Bowls Club and play Towradgi, The Hills District and Old Bar. We wish them well and you will hear the roar from our club after each win.
On Thursday 20th July 24 bowlers entered the green. The first game Tom Furey and Mick Tonkin took on Gary McPhee and Baldy Frame who were getting in plenty of practice before they travelled to Wollongong. Gary and Baldy started well gaining a 3 at the first end. Tom and Mick got on with their game and the scores were 3 all in the third end. Baldy's team won the next end but after that they got stuck on 4 with Micks team winning the next 5 ends. In the 12th end Micks team picked up a four to lead 13 to 5. Both teams battled hard with the final score Tom and Mick 20 and Gary and Baldy 13.
The next game Ray Jones and Ron Hornery took on Col Woods the holiday man, and Col Hayward. This game was a monumental battle and by the tenth end the score was Rons team 7 and Cols team 8. By the 19th end Rons team lead 17 to 13. On the last end the two Cols came up with 5 shots to win the game 18 to 17.
John Niddrie and John Corcoran tackled Al Affleck and Col Mudie. The two Johns were walking away with the game leading 20 to 4 by the 11th end. Al and Col started to find some form winning 6 of the last 9 end but could not put enough numbers on the card going down to the two Johns 23 to 14.
The old saying when everything goes right on the green it goes right, and it does not matter what the opposition does they can not get into the game. This is what happened when John Wright and Warwick Parker took on Graham Dixon and Rob Tinker. John and Warwick bowled away with every bowl falling their way notching up 34 points and an easy win. The experienced Dicko and Rob just had one of those days and could match the other team.
The game of triples was also a one-sided game with John Ward, Bob Freeman and Geoff Freeman taking on Ian Simpson, Jim Blake and Rob Irving. Rob must have been able to keep Simo and Jim under control to lead the game 11 to 6 on the 11th end. They then won the next 7 ends. John and the Freeman brothers just could not get into the game but did win the last two ends. Final score Irving team 24 to Freemans team 8.
The last game was the new President Tony Riordan taking on Ex President Col Miller in a game of singles after both had to attend a meeting and started their game a bit late. This was a very tight game and after 12 end the score was 9 all. Col managed to win a few ends in a row, Tony fought back with the final score Col 20 Tony 14.
On Saturday 22nd , there were 26 bowlers enjoying the sunshine. The first game John Niddrie and John Ward took on John holiday ends Carr and Geoff Freeman. The two Johns took the game by the throat and by the 12 end they were leading 18 to 4 and by the 16th end leading 21 to 6. John and Geoff said let's get into this game and winning the last four ends gaining 12 shots to only go down by 3 shots. Final score 21 to 18.
On rink 2 Rhona Went and John Wright took on Liz Byrne and Mick Simpson. The game started off even with a 3 all score by the 5th end. Liz and Mick then took control of the game, winning 10 out of the next 15 ends to win the game 23 to 10.
Rink 3 saw Rob Irving and Steve Truckie Turner do battle against Jo Simpson and Steve Farmer Ryan. Rob and the Truckie hit top gear with cruise control on and by the 8th end leading 14 to 4. The Truckie must have missed a couple of gears as they allowed Jo and the Farmer to get a 5 on the 9th end. Back in top gear they won 6 of the next 11 ends including two 3s and a 4 to come out winners 29 to 15.
The heavy weights Tom Furey and Dave Reilly played Mick Tonkin and Mark Dwyer. Tom has really enjoyed his bowls in the last few weeks he is in Parkes. Tom and Dave went straight into the game full of confidence and by the 11th end they were leading 11 to 2. They kept this form us up and had a good win 33 to 13.
Rod Ford and Col Hayward played Ron Hornery and Jim Blake. Rod and Col had some good end wins to start running away with the game. Rod, a new bowler with new bowls steered his bowls with precision just like him driving the bus around. Col the skip giving him all the directions. Ron and Jim could not hold the pair back and lost the game 27 to 10.
The final game was triples with Noel Johnstone, Ian Simpson and Tony Riordan taking on Ray Jones, Bob Freeman and Col Mudie. Noel, Simo and Tony started well and by the 11th end were leading 12 to 6. Ray, Bob and Col used their knowledge and experience to level the game on the 16th end at 14 all. Tony's team won the next 2 ends to regain the lead but then the wheels fell off with Mudies team picking up a 5 on the 19th end to run out winners 19 to 17.
The bowlers jackpot was not won last week and now stands at $140
The Members badge draw this Friday is now $4,400
- Col Miller
The weather was cold and the wind blowing at times but this did not stop the 41 starters enjoying their day at the monthly Lachlan Valley golf competition played at Grenfell last week.
On the 18-hole sand green layout the locals dominated in both A and B grades as well as winning the Miller/Coles teams shield for the best three scores from each club.
Steve Grace playing off a 15 handicap won A grade with a par round of 36 points, gaining the win on a count-back from the ever-consistent Forbes player Kim Herbert on an eight handicap.
Parkes vets president Peter Bristol was a shot further back in third on 35 points.
In B grade it was a quinella for the locals with Sally Mitton taking the honors with 36 points, one ahead of runner-up Denis Smith.
West Wyalong's Keith Gartman was third on 32 points.
Forbes' Barry Shine won the A grade nearest-to-pin and Peter Howarth from West Wyalong the B grade winner.
In the teams event Grenfell were comfortable winners on 107 points, followed by Forbes on 99, Parkes and Condobolin 94 and West Wyalong 93.
- John Dwyer
Last weekend saw 8 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shot at buffalo targets at both 25 and 59 meters for a collective score of 520 points.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
Brian Drabsch 270 250 520
Steve Mitchell 269 250 519
John Davis 270 249 519
David Tanks 268 249 517
Jeff Charlton 240 250 290
FIELD RIFLES
Alan Briton 270 246 516
Ron Cunningham 264 236 500
John Maddison 255 230 485
To protect the guilty I won't tell you who missed shooting a complete target costing him 30 points. I bet he won't do that again. Look and look again at your target before you leave the bench.
Our next shoot is on Sunday 30/7/2023 which will be ordinary targets at both ranges.
- Brian Drabsch
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.