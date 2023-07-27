On Thursday 20th July 24 bowlers entered the green. The first game Tom Furey and Mick Tonkin took on Gary McPhee and Baldy Frame who were getting in plenty of practice before they travelled to Wollongong. Gary and Baldy started well gaining a 3 at the first end. Tom and Mick got on with their game and the scores were 3 all in the third end. Baldy's team won the next end but after that they got stuck on 4 with Micks team winning the next 5 ends. In the 12th end Micks team picked up a four to lead 13 to 5. Both teams battled hard with the final score Tom and Mick 20 and Gary and Baldy 13.