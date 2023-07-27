Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bowls | Players away at state while glorious sunshine draws in bowlers at home

By Contributed
July 28 2023 - 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Teague was one of the runners-up in Saturday's social bowls at the Railway Bowling Club. Picture Jenny Kingham
Annie Teague was one of the runners-up in Saturday's social bowls at the Railway Bowling Club. Picture Jenny Kingham

Women's bowls

Twenty-eight ladies decided the beautiful weather on Tuesday was too good to miss, so they came along to play our favourite game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.