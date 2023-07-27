Parkes Champion-Post
Jack Elliott the standout in the individuals for two ball stableford multiplier

By Peter Bristol
July 27 2023 - 7:27pm
In the Individual stakes Jack Elliott was the standout with 69 off the stick, returning 39 points and being the clear winner on the day. Picture by Jenny Kingham
There were 74 players at the PGC on Saturday to play a two ball stableford multiplier with an individual in conjunction sponsored by Signs by Greg. Greg is a long-term supporter of golf in Parkes and we thank him for his continued support. It was also the all-important final round of the Handiskins for 2023.

