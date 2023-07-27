There were 74 players at the PGC on Saturday to play a two ball stableford multiplier with an individual in conjunction sponsored by Signs by Greg. Greg is a long-term supporter of golf in Parkes and we thank him for his continued support. It was also the all-important final round of the Handiskins for 2023.
Winners in the pair event were the tried and true pairing of Tim Baker and Garry Paddison. These two are regular playing companions and obviously played to their strengths returning a good score of 61 points.
Their longer handicaps supported their excellent ball striking and kept them in advance of the chasing pack, also playing a little later in the morning let them thaw out a bit. They were followed in by Richard Hamilton and John Fowler who also took advantage of a later hitoff to stay clear of the frost and fog. Mick Smith and Wayne Powter and Jake Thompson and Toby Tanks also fared well in the teams event.
In the Individual stakes Jack Elliott was the standout with 69 off the stick returning 39 points and being the clear winner on the day.
While the course is playing a little easier in it's current format this didn't detract from this excellent round and keeping this flow going will stand Jack in good stead for the big events when the new course holes open.
Garry Paddison was next in with a 37 haul and this gave him the bragging rights within his playing group and no doubt saw some handicap deductions.
The next four in were all under par on 35 but none the less a good score on the day, these being Nym Dziuba, Jake Thompson, Simon Hogan and Joe Van Opynen who was making a rare appearance on the course.
Only 6 ladies played on the day with Margaret Hogan's 30 points being the best on the day.
In the Handiskins event, Garry Paddison claimed the winners prize on the day with 37 points and also edged his way into the final with the rest of the finalists being Jake Thompson, Matthew Knighton, David Stevenson.
These players will play off for an $800 pot of club vouchers later in the year and it will be very competitive with past events showing a slight edge to the longer handicappers. Good luck and thanks to those involved in organising this year's event.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by David Ford at 589cm (David's 1st event as a local member), the Harvey Norman 11th by Ian Phipps at 400cm and the 18th by Lindsay Elliott at 33cm (a 4 iron from out in the sticks apparently!). The lucrative 11th hole was won by Ian Phipps at 400cm this week.
Ball winners were Jake Thompson, Nym Dziuba, Simon Hogan Joe Van Opynen 35, Michael Thomas, Peter Bristol, Charlie Kaehler, James Ward 34, Philip Smith, Mick Smith, Mick Jeffress, Phil Bishop and John Fowler 33.
Captain Cath overwhelmed President David 172 to 157 this week.
This Saturday is a 2 Person Medley Ambrose Sponsored by The Life Members. It also qualifies for the Golf NSW KENO Let's Play Ambrose Qualifying Men's, Ladies and Mixed Team if you enter.
