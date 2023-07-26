What's happening in and around Parkes

It's the final weekend of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's production of Not Now Darling. If you don't want to miss out on seeing this tremendously successful West End hit, head to the Parkes M&D's website to purchase your tickets: parkesmandd.com.au/box-office. Directed by Hannah Symonds, Not Now Darling is set in the elegant fur salon of Bodley, Bodley & Crouch. Gilbert Bodley, a flamboyant extrovert, is scheming to seduce a beautiful stripper Janie with the aid of a $5000 mink. Unfortunately she is married and her husband Harry would notice such an acquisition. So Gilbert reduces the mink to $500 and Janie tries to get Harry to buy the coat for her. Harry realises a bargain when he sees one and buys it instead for his own curvaceous little secretary Sue. Gilbert is quite demented by this turn of events. The hilarious permutations reach a point of hysteria before everyone gets their just desserts.