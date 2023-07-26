What's happening in and around Parkes

Thursday, July 27
On Thursday, July 27 Craft Corner Parkes will hold its annual Knit and Natter Day from 9.30am where locals meet to knit/crochet squares for the Wrap with Love rugs that get donated to people in need. Morning tea and lunch will be provided. Free crochet/knitting classes for beginners are available and you can book by calling 6862 1034, email parkescraftcorner@gmail.com or call into the shop.
July 28-30
It's the final weekend of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's production of Not Now Darling. If you don't want to miss out on seeing this tremendously successful West End hit, head to the Parkes M&D's website to purchase your tickets: parkesmandd.com.au/box-office. Directed by Hannah Symonds, Not Now Darling is set in the elegant fur salon of Bodley, Bodley & Crouch. Gilbert Bodley, a flamboyant extrovert, is scheming to seduce a beautiful stripper Janie with the aid of a $5000 mink. Unfortunately she is married and her husband Harry would notice such an acquisition. So Gilbert reduces the mink to $500 and Janie tries to get Harry to buy the coat for her. Harry realises a bargain when he sees one and buys it instead for his own curvaceous little secretary Sue. Gilbert is quite demented by this turn of events. The hilarious permutations reach a point of hysteria before everyone gets their just desserts.
Saturday, July 29
The 2023 Parkes Show Dinner takes place on Saturday, July 29 at 6pm at the Bushmans Motor Inn. Tickets are on sale at the Parkes Show Office or phone 0467 622 580. Come along and meet our Young Woman, Teenager and Rural Ambassador entrants.
July 24-November 27
Thanks to a generous grant from the Western NSW Primary Health Network, transformative music therapy programs are coming to rural NSW communities, including Parkes, Forbes and Eugowra. Their mission is to provide meaningful support through the power of music to diverse groups, with free specialised group programs for postnatal mums and their children, individuals in addiction recovery, and Aboriginal and Indigenous children (over 7) and adults. Seven sessions beginning July 24 will be held at the Marramarra Makerspace at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. To register call 0402 021 371, email info@resourcedmusictherapy.com or visit www.resourcedmusictherapy.com.au/ruralprogram.
Sunday, July 30
Mark this date in your diaries, it's National Tree Day in Parkes between 10am and 1pm. We head back to Akuna Road for planting near the new Akuna Wetland. Organisers ask all attendees to register online prior to the day on the Planet Ark website at www.treeday.planetark.org and click Join A Planting and enter your postcode. Please wear study shoes, a hat or beanie and bring your own water. They will have supplies of gloves and shirts to give away and provide equipment for planting etc. For the kids there will be a few activities and competitions, and of course everyone will finish off the day with a sausage sanger. Please feel free to bring a chair and a thermos.
Thursday, August 3
Are you ready to talk rubbish? Join Parkes Shire Council for a free sustainability workshop where they will lift the lid on all things waste and recycling! Find out what waste should go where, and why it matters, by uncovering exactly what happens to the materials post-collection. From 10am-11.30am in the Marramarra Makerspace Studio at the Parkes Shire Library. Bookings are essential as there are limited places available - eventbrite.com.au or follow the link from council's Facebook page.
Saturday, August 5
Rising stars of Australian country music - and the new backing band for Lee Kernaghan - Hurricane Fall is the headlining act at Forbes' inaugural Sundown Sounds on Lake Forbes. This free event will take place at Lions Park on August 5, with music starting at 5:45pm. This high energy country rock band will also be joined by our very own Gracey Denham-Jones.
August 5 and 6
The Orange Readers and Writers Festival will return on August 5 and 6, providing an opportunity for people across the Central West with a love of reading or writing to meet and talk with talented authors and other like-minded book lovers. A notable group of fiction and non-fiction authors have come on board for this year's festival, which will coincide with the Winter Fire Festival across the Orange region. They are Indira Naidoo - The Space Between Stars, Grantlee Kieza - The Remarkable Mrs Reibey, and Knockout, Yvonne Weldon - Sixty-Seven Days, Adam Courtenay - Mr Todd's Marvel, and Michael Thompson - How to be Remembered. The event at Hotel Canobolas in Orange also includes the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards. Tickets are $95 per person. Grab your tickets at www.eventbrite.com/cc/orange-readers-and-writers-festival-2023-2356639.
Wednesday, August 9
Looking for your next great night out at the Parkes Shire Library? Join them on August 9, 6pm-7.30pm for a fabulous author talk with bestselling author and former teacher Gabbie Stroud. Her new novel, "The Things That Matter Most", is a powerful novel that captures the raw, the real, the heart-wrenching and the absolute beauty of teaching in a community. You can borrow her previous works "Dear Parents" and "Teacher" today.
Wednesday, August 16
Parkes Shire Council is holding a second public meeting for flood affected residents at 6pm on Wednesday, August 16 at the Parkes Services Club. An update from various agencies will be provided. Flood affected residents will have the opportunity to advise of further support needed. Attendance is by RSVP only - further details will be provided closer to the event, council said.
