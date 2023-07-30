Parkes Champion-Post
State Library of NSW digitises historic plans of Parkes from 100 years ago

By Newsroom
July 30 2023 - 10:23am
A 1895 poster of a land auction in Parkes. Picture from the website of the State Library of NSW
More than 4600 historic plans of 460 regional towns in NSW - from Bourke to Bega, including Parkes - have just been digitised and made available for the first time on the State Library of NSW's website.

