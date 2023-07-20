Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Parkes Boars hold on against hard hitting Dubbo Rhinos, ends in draw

By Cath Ryan
Updated July 20 2023 - 8:53pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes Boars men travelled to Dubbo to face the Dubbo Rhinos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.