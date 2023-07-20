The ladies dominated from the kick off. The forward pack of Emma Evans, Lucy Turner and Sunshine Packer worked hard stopping the Redbacks run of play. Maely Macgregor made a pest of herself at every breakdown stealing the ball and working the centre of the field. Kate Murchison directed the traffic and Karsyn Blanco called the game for the Boars as they marched to a strong win taking them to first place on the Westfund North Cup women's ladder