Parkes Boars men travelled to Dubbo to face the Dubbo Rhinos.
1st Grade Match
With several players out due to work and the Frontline Services Ball a last minute shuffle of players met the need to hold the space against the hard hitting Rhinos.
Freddy Vereti stepped up to play prop supporting Jason Lowe on his first grade run on return from injury and the dynamic Lewis Gravatt in Hooker. Mitch Westcott - normally found running in the breakaway moved back to No.8 opening a place for Tom Woods to again run with the first grade pack.
Soropepeli "Zorro" Soqe put across two tries, semi junior and Tom Woods scoring one each to round out the four needed for a bonus point. Luke Bevan kicked one conversion and two penalty goals.
Rhinos Dale Smith was the stand out scorer for Rhinos: one try, two conversions and three penalty goals for added to two further tries scored by the team.
At the final whistle the scores were locked at 28-all.
It wasn't the win the Boars wanted but it wasn't a loss either and the extra points have them now safely positioned ion second place on the New Holland Cup first grade ladder.
Next week is bye week for the Boars in all grades.
We next face CSU Mitchell for the final round of the home and away series - on Saturday, July 29 at Spicer Oval.
2nd Grade match
The second grade Boars stormed home in a convincing 19-5 win over Dubbo Rhinos. Tries to Michael Watt, Dyllan Phillips and Tunioda Ralulu with two conversions to Brendan Bennett against a single try to Rhinos.
The front three, Kelevi Ralulu, Simon Oliver and Jonetami Koroivui held well against the much bigger Rhinos pack. Toby Baigent as always showed no fear as he bustled the team around the field. Zach Bayliss in his first year with the Boars showed his high stepping big striding run chews the meters when given the space. Jack Byrnes tackled with clinical efficacy taking out much bigger opponents in mid stride.
Overall captain Michael Watt was well pleased with the team effort and look forward to the upcoming finals series.
The seconds will face CSU on July 29 home at Spicer Oval for the final round of the home and away series.
Boars Women
The Ladies travelled to Molong to front the Wellington Redbacks. The whole team travelled well keen to make the most of the second last match before finals.
The ladies dominated from the kick off. The forward pack of Emma Evans, Lucy Turner and Sunshine Packer worked hard stopping the Redbacks run of play. Maely Macgregor made a pest of herself at every breakdown stealing the ball and working the centre of the field. Kate Murchison directed the traffic and Karsyn Blanco called the game for the Boars as they marched to a strong win taking them to first place on the Westfund North Cup women's ladder
Tries to Lucy Turner, Maely Macgregor, Natalie Caruana, Alice Maier, Sunshine Packer and two tries to Kimmy Birmingham. Kimmy Birmingham kicked four conversions.
The ladies enjoy a bye next week before they take on CSU Mitchell on July 29.
On what promises to be a wonderful day of rugby the Boars are inviting all their supporters to the match at Spicer Oval as all the Boars teams are well placed for finals.
Ladies kick off at 12:30pm, Seconds at 1:55pm and Firsts at 3:15pm.
