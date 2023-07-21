Parkes Champion-Post
Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin from Railway Bowling Club off to state reserve pairs in Wollongong

By Paul Lewin
July 21 2023 - 10:22am
Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin will be representing the club in the Reserve Pairs at the State Championships next week in Wollongong. Picture supplied
Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin will be representing the club in the Reserve Pairs at the State Championships next week in Wollongong. Picture supplied

On Wednesday, July 12 we had social bowls. Winners were Garry Phillips and Pig Phillips winning 18+13. Runners-up were Wal Austin and Annie Teague winning 17+13. Third place was Chris Dunn and Jan Griffith winning 17+9. Marble 2 came out and the margins were 3, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14 and 19. The jackpot this week is $230.

