On Wednesday, July 12 we had social bowls. Winners were Garry Phillips and Pig Phillips winning 18+13. Runners-up were Wal Austin and Annie Teague winning 17+13. Third place was Chris Dunn and Jan Griffith winning 17+9. Marble 2 came out and the margins were 3, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14 and 19. The jackpot this week is $230.