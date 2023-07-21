On Wednesday, July 12 we had social bowls. Winners were Garry Phillips and Pig Phillips winning 18+13. Runners-up were Wal Austin and Annie Teague winning 17+13. Third place was Chris Dunn and Jan Griffith winning 17+9. Marble 2 came out and the margins were 3, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14 and 19. The jackpot this week is $230.
On Saturday, July 15 social bowls winners were Gene Rapp and Dave Johnson winning 18+16. Runners-up were Wally Grant and Terry Clothier winning 18+6. Third place was Alan Affleck and Mick Dunn winning 17+17.
Championships: Nominations for the 2023/24 Championships are open and will close at the end of July so please finalise your teams asap and get them on the board.
State titles: We have Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin representing the club in the Reserve Pairs at the State Championships next week in Wollongong and we wish them all the very best.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, July 22 at 1pm. Names in by 12.30pm and everyone is welcome to come enjoy a roll. Loan bowls are available.
In the club on Friday, July 21 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($250), joker draw ($750) and the Bistro serving their amazing meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
