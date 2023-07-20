Saturday saw 78 willing participants tee it up for the Michael Thomas and Max Keith sponsored day.
These two young prominent golfers are regular sponsors at the club and there are strong fields always about to take their trophies off them - thanks again Michael and Max.
It was an 18 hole stableford event and it also doubled as the vital round 4 of Handiskins.
Making his way back onto the fairways was junior Simon Hogan who amazes with his ability to stay away from the handicapper.
Simon is regularly shooting rounds of 40, as he did on Saturday, but maintaining a generous handicap.
Runner up this week was another young player in Jimmy Kuntze who amassed 39 points on the day.
One of the older brigade John Pearce got in early and posted a solid 36 points and was hoping that would hold for the afternoon, but the young guns managed to run that down and then some.
In the Handiskins event David Stevenson managed to keep his form in tack and took out the important round four which also saw him jump to the lead on 110, with Matthew Knighton and Frankie Cock back on 103 and Melissa Matthews just in the 4 on 102.
With one round to go before the $800 final there are still a handful that could force their way in with a better round in the final round including an Australian Handiskins winner in Ian Phipps.
Only six ladies contested the day with Anita Medcalf and Colleen Staples coming in with 32 point hauls.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite first by Simon Hogan at 207cm, the Harvey Norman eleventh by John Green at 68cm and the eighteenth by Michael Thomas at 117cm.
The lucrative eleventh hole was won by John Green at 68cm this week.
Ball winners were John Pearce 36, Duncan Constable, Philip Smith, John Fowler, Rob Lea 35, Ken Keith 34, Mark Kelly, Wayne Powter, James Ward, John Green, Rod Luyt, Mathew Spedding and Wayne Parker 33.
Captain Cath, whilst not in attendance, beat home President David 156-155 in a tight run affair in the weekly challenge.
This coming Saturday is a 2B Multiplier Medley sponsored by Signs by Greg plus the fifth final round game in the 2023 Handiskins competition.
