Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League's Parkes White and Parkes Blue were up against each other again at Pioneer Oval on Saturday, July 15.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s White had a 28 all draw against Parkes Blue.
Jaxon Ross, Arlo Cassidy, and Toby Duff all scoring a try each and Abel Medlyn scoring two tries.
Conversions were successful by Jaxon Ross, Abel Medlyn, Arlo Cassidy and Rhys Hetherington.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s Blue played U10s White team.
Both teams played well with a 28 all draw. Well done on an enjoyable game to watch.
K & H Constructions U12s White took on their rival team mates on Saturday.
Overall, it was a hard game in which we did our best on the day, with very little ball time and constant defending.
There were penalties given against us, and a try disallowed which definitely dampened the teams spirit and heightened the on and off field emotions.
Birthday boy for the day, Coach Ben Smith was impressed with the games from Aseai Falou, Henry Heraghty and Hamish Newham.
Best and fairest would go to Flynn Oram, Tyler Butt and Ari Albert.
The team will regroup this week at training and wait for the wise words of wisdom from the coach and his staff.
Ari Albert scored a try for Parkes White.
Parkes Blue 18 - Parkes White 4
K & H Constructions U12s Blues played Parkes White.
After experiencing a last-minute defeat at the hands of the PMJRL White's a fortnight ago, a determined PMJRL Blues returned serve with a hard fought victory 18-4 in a grinding match on Saturday morning.
In a 'Mate against Mate' game that was battled out in the middle half of the field, strong defensive efforts from both teams meant that any opportunity to put points on the board was at a premium.
Running into a strong breeze the Blues were first to cross the line with Tyson G scooting over from dummy half down the blind side after some strong runs from Jack R, Jamison L & Jacob G.
From the restart some strong defence forced an error from the Whites and allowed the Blues to start building some more pressure over the next couple of sets.
This was rewarded with Hudson M splitting the line and crossing over next to the posts taking the Blues out to an 8-nil lead.
Parkes Whites then made the most of some unforced errors, and crossed the try line with a couple of minutes to go in the half however the try was called back for a forward pass.
In the shadows of half time, Hudson M made a break down the sideline and race 65 meters to score under the posts.
Hudson converted his own try to take the halftime lead out to 14-nil.
The second half continued in the same fashion as the first with defence dominating the game.
The blues were best served by Jack J, Brax N, Bradley L, Heath M & Jacob G.
As a bit of niggle started to creep into both teams the Whites found some space out wide to score after some strong defence forced the Blues into touch.
Jacob G continued his great game scoring a great solo try beating multiple defenders, with another unsuccessful conversion the score would finish up 18-4.
Best for the Blues were Jacob G, Jack J & Hudson M, with strong support from Tyson G, Jamison L, Marshall A, Jack R and Noah H.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag White played The Parkes Blues on Saturday coming away with a 10 all draw.
Ashley Terry and Miley Duff both scored a try each with a successful conversion by Mackenzie Duff.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag Blue played another great game of League Tag against the Parkes White team.
Both teams worked hard for the win.
Parkes White were in the lead 4-10 at half time.
Leni Constable was our first try scorer, seeing an opportunity from dummy half and putting the ball over the line.
Malia Morrison also scored, with an amazing run, dodging players and running the full length of the field to score a much needed try with Leni converting the goal to even up the score, 10 all.
The girls put up some solid defence in the second half and made a great comeback.
Players player this week was awarded to Alanah Finnegan. Well done!
Come show your support this Saturday, July 22 at Pioneer Oval to watch Parkes Blue take on The Forbes Magpies and Parkes White take on Red Bend.
Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League would like to thank all their sponsors, and volunteers for their continued support throughout the season.
