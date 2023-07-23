When you think about four generations in one family, that usually spans some 80-plus years. Now think if each of those generations play a sport together that's run in the community.
We often hear tennis tagged as 'the sport for life'. There's a well known family in Parkes who are evidence of this catch phrase.
Some 45 years ago Pauline Nicholson picked up a racquet because the rest of her family were playing and she was just sitting and watching.
Little did she think that at the age of almost 84 years, she would still be playing three days a week and that her daughter, granddaughter and great granddaughter would also be playing the sport.
From Tuesday morning ladies, Thursdays Rally4Ever and Saturday social tennis, Pauline loves to keep moving and undoubtedly her favourite shot is her sneaky cross court forehand. Although some ladies in the night comp will say it's her nasty lob in which they were on the receiving end of when she has filled in on occasions.
Pauline says when you can't move like you used to be able to, you have to try to out smart your opponents.
Daughter Leanne Miles has been a tennis 'lifer' from junior tournaments and representing at regional and state events through to now enjoying the Monday night comp and Cardio tennis sessions.
Her daughter Courtney Rousell has a similar background to her mum and played competitively when younger and now more socially at the club.
The fourth generation is six-year-old Ivey Rousell who runs through the gates at the tennis centre every Monday excited to play her HotShots tennis while the former three generations sit and watch happily knowing that she is just starting out and enjoying the sport as much as they do.
Tennis has galvanised this family for over 45 years and also brought their wider families and friends into the sport.
Volunteering at Parkes Tennis has given the family an enormous sense of purpose and pride. Pauline is a life member while the following generations have cooked and volunteered in the canteen and joined many working bees over the years.
From Parkes Tennis' family fun nights, to family Christmas Day challenges to trips to the Australian Open, the legacy will be that tennis continues to provide the enjoyment for a lifetime for generations to follow.
