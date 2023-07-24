Craft Corner's annual Knit and Natter Day that supports the Wrap with Love charity has become quite the tradition in Parkes.
Women in Parkes have been coming together for more than 14 years to knit and crochet 12 inch squares to be made into rugs to be donated to those in need around Australia and the world.
This year's gathering will take place at the Craft Corner premises in Clarinda Street this Thursday, July 27 from 9.30am.
Morning tea and lunch will be provided and there is free crochet/knitting classes for beginners but you will need to book due to limited spaces, 6862 1034 or call into the shop.
President Ann Reginato said people from both Parkes and Forbes have been knitting and crocheting 12 inch squares, with the Orange Purlers who are also a knitting and crocheting group for the Wrap with Love charity travelling over to collect the squares every couple of months and they make them into rugs for everyone.
"You don't need to be a member, just anyone with the time and energy to knit is welcome," Ann said.
Wrap with Love began in 1992 with the idea to help as many people as possible by providing warm wraps to ward off hypothermia and the cold. In the past 21 years the charity has sent more than 400,000 wraps to people in more than 75 countries, including Australia, with the help of hardworking and generous volunteers.
With the generous and enthusiastic support of many knitters, the charity wraps more than 30,000 people with love and warmth each year in Australia and the world.
They rely on an Australia-wide network of caring volunteers to knit, transport and assemble wraps. When the wraps are finished, people can either organise delivery through a local drop-off depot, post them directly, or personally drop them into their Sydney warehouse.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
