Craft Corner Parkes to host another Knit and Natter Day

July 24 2023 - 11:31am
Craft Corner's annual Knit and Natter Day is Thursday, July 27 from 9.30am.
Craft Corner's annual Knit and Natter Day that supports the Wrap with Love charity has become quite the tradition in Parkes.

