The former Bent Restaurant and Court Street cafe premises has been gutted by fire.
Its cause is unknown yet.
Currajong Street has been closed between Church Street and Browne Street and remains closed, with diversions in place for drivers.
Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were called to the vacant premises on the corner of Court Street and Currajong Street when the building was fully alight at 3.15am on Wednesday.
The fire has now been extinguished.
The Court Street Motel located on the same premises appears to be untouched by the fire.
A section has been cordoned off and people are being asked to avoid the area.
Multiple emergency services, including firefighters, police and Essential Energy workers remain on site and police have established a crime scene.
As at 9.45am this morning, firefighters and investigators have not had a chance to assess the extent of damage to the building or locate its origin just yet.
"They've had a lot of work to do so at some stage they'll go in and have a closer look at where the fire started and how," Parkes Police Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
