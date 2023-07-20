Here are the sports results from July 15-16 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Round 11: Panorama FC 4 def Parkes Cobras 0
Round 11
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Parkes Spacecats 24 def Nyngan Tigers 4
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Nyngan Tigers 38 def Parkes Spacemen 6
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Nyngan Tigers 22 def Parkes Spacemen 16
Round 12
First grade:
League tag:
Round 13
New Holland Cup First Grade: Parkes Boars 28 draw with Dubbo Rhinos 28
Second grade: Parkes Boars 19 def Dubbo Rhinos 5
Westfund North Cup women: Parkes Women 43 def Wellington Redbacks 12
Round 10 Senior men Tier Two: Parkes Panthers 5.10.40 def Bathurst Bushrangers 2.2.14
Round 10 Women: Souths 3 def Parkes United 2
Men: Parkes United bye
