Parkes hosts Herefords Australia National Youth Expo

By Newsroom
July 23 2023 - 10:00am
A record number of young cattle handlers from around Australia and New Zealand converged on Parkes for a packed program of learning new skills, competing and forming lifelong friendships at the Herefords Australia National Youth Expo.

