Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Schools

Trundle Central School raises money so its students can have professional driving lessons

By Principal John Southon
July 24 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trundle Central School student Casey Lowe (right) undergoing driving lessons with instructor Elaine Miller, an opportunity the school provides its students through fundraising. Picture supplied
Trundle Central School student Casey Lowe (right) undergoing driving lessons with instructor Elaine Miller, an opportunity the school provides its students through fundraising. Picture supplied

Trundle Central School recognises that a licence is not a luxury in a country town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.