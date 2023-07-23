Trundle Central School recognises that a licence is not a luxury in a country town.
For the last three years the school has raised money to provide each eligible stage 6 student with at least three professional lessons through Parkes and District Driving School.
The reasons for this significant financial outlay are many.
The accident rate amongst 18-24-year-olds in country areas is unacceptably high.
Driving lessons combined with visits from the Rotary Driving Simulator, and Parkes Police could help to reduce this disgraceful statistic.
Any little bit the school can do, we are more than willing to contribute as there is no more devastating event than the loss of a young person to a community.
Another reason the school is providing this service is to reduce the inequity of opportunity caused by isolation.
Without a licence our students are unable to obtain employment, take part in further study or obtain many goods and services, especially mental health support.
Geographical inequality is not an acceptable situation in a wealthy country.
The final reason is gender equity.
Young males tend to have more opportunity to obtain a licence because of farm work.
The lack of a licence often makes young females dependent on others increasing the chance of them being trapped in toxic or violent relationships.
A licence increases the safety of young women in a community and allows independence.
