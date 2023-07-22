Parkes Champion-Post
St George's Anglican Debutante Ball a rite of passage for Parkes youth

By Newsroom
July 22 2023 - 10:30am
Thirteen young women made their debut at St George's Anglican Debutante Ball on May 5 at the Parkes Leagues Club.

