Thirteen young women made their debut at St George's Anglican Debutante Ball on May 5 at the Parkes Leagues Club.
The night began at 6pm with a walk-through at St George's Anglican Church where members of the public were most welcome to come and view the debutantes and their partners before commencement of the ball at 7pm.
The theme for this year's ball was 'Secret Garden" with the debutantes and their partners being presented to Bishop Mark Calder, accompanied by Matron of the Ball Mrs Di Hutchins.
Next year organisers of the St George's Anglican Debutante Ball will be celebrating its centenary ball which will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024.
It's an exciting time in the social event's history for the entire community.
Debutante balls are a rite of passage for our youth, both for the young women involved and the young men, and have become a special stepping stone in regional societies.
They are also moments Parkes families value and treasure for years to come.
Applications for next year's ball are now available from Parkes Christian School and Parkes High School offices, or contact Mrs Deniece Bolt via email: denise.bolt@bigpond.com.
