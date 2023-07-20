Parkes Champion-Post
NSW Government seeks flood footage and imagery for floodplain management plans

By Newsroom
July 21 2023 - 7:00am
Floodwaters closed Battye Street in Forbes' CBD to regular traffic in two separate major flood events in November 2022. File picture
The NSW Government is calling for photos, drone footage and historical data from last year's record flooding and previous years to underpin vital floodplain management plans being updated in the Murray, Murrumbidgee, Billabong Creek and Lachlan valleys.

