The 2023 CWAS AstroFest is returning to the Central West, with an exciting program of events spread over two days, beginning this Saturday, July 22.
The Central West of NSW boasts some of the darkest skies in Australia, and as such it is a wonderful place to appreciate the wonders of the night sky. In an effort to foster, encourage and promote astronomy in the region, the Central West Astronomical Society is holding its annual festival of astronomy, or AstroFest, this weekend.
The festival endeavours to bring to the people of the Central West world-renowned astronomers, both professional and amateur, so they may share their enthusiasm and love of the heavens.
The CWAS AstroFest will incorporate a one-day conference and a program of associated events. The conference will be held in the Starlight Lounge of the Parkes Services Club, on Saturday.
In a series of lectures, guest speakers will provide fascinating insights into various aspects of modern astronomy. School students who come dressed in their school informs, will be admitted free of charge.
The keynote speaker this year is Dr Brad Tucker from the Australian National University.
Dr Tucker is an astrophysicist/cosmologist, and currently a Fellow at the Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics at Mt Stromlo Observatory. He is well known for his frequent media appearances, explaining topics of astronomical interest. Indeed, you may have seen and heard him on TV and radio.
His work specialises in the study of supernova, that is, the explosion of massive stars. He is currently working on projects trying to discover the true nature of dark energy, the mysterious substance causing the accelerating expansion of the universe, which makes up 70 per cent of the universe.
He is the lead of the Kepler Extra-Galactic Survey, a Kepler Space Telescope Key Program, to understand why and how stars blow up. He also uses the new James Webb Space Telescope.
No prizes in guessing that his talk is titled 'Space Telescopes, Exploding Stars, and Dark Energy'.
Another highlight of the AstroFest is the announcement of the winners of the David Malin Awards astrophotography competition. Amateur astronomers and photographers from around Australia were invited to take part in this prestigious competition. The entries represent the very finest astrophotographs by Australians.
On Sunday, July 23 events move to the CSIRO Parkes Observatory's Visitors Centre. These include members of the CWAS setting up telescopes for daytime astronomy viewings.
Special guest speaker Kerrie Dougherty of the Australian Space Agency, will be on hand to give a talk about Australia's involvement in space tracking history. As well, the David Malin Awards exhibition will be officially opened. So, come along and enjoy a truly astronomical experience.
For more information, visit the AstroFest website at www.cwas.org.au/astrofest.
