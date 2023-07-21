On November 14 last year Billabong and Goobang creeks flooded like they never had before, leaving its victims and the wider Parkes community searching for answers.
Parkes Shire Council hosted two meetings in Parkes and Trundle in December for flood affected residents, to help answer questions and concerns, and provide information and whatever support they could.
The questions and discussions that arose from these were tabled at council's June meeting, during which councillors agreed to hold another meeting for residents in August.
The initial meetings and information provided by council revealed there were real concerns the severe flooding was caused from Lake Endeavour, with its alarm system and one for Billabong Creek raised.
The more than 100mm rainfall across the whole catchment, council said, created flooding in the down-stream tributaries, the main ones being the Bindogandri Creek, the Beargamil Creek and the Goobang Creek. The main confluence point for these tributaries is just north of Kamandra Lane, about five kilometres north of the Billabong Creek bridge on the Orange Road.
"A 100mm-plus rainfall storm event is not unusual in a localised area; it is however unusual to have a 100mm-plus event over the entire catchment. We believe this to be the causative reason for this flood event," council said in a question-and-answer information sheet.
"The Lake Endeavour system certainly contributed to the flooding. The flood experienced through Lake Endeavour however was not significantly larger than previous events, and previous events had very little impact on the Billabong Crescent area, such as the 2010 event which was at least 2.5m below this event."
There is currently no flood warning system for Billabong Creek and council said because there has never been flooding of this magnitude in the Billabong Crescent area there has never been a case to have a flood warning system developed.
"The State Emergency Service manage flood warning systems in areas where dangerous flooding occurs," it said.
"Now that flooding has occurred it is probable that flood potential and the need for warning systems will be supported by the State Floodplain Management Committee and investigations may occur."
There is a dam-break warning system for Lake Endeavour but not a flood warning system, which are two different things.
The dam-break system has various alert levels - if it hits the 'Amber Alert' the SES is notified, and the Flood Emergency Plan is activated.
Council's preliminary findings showed the height of the water over the spillway at Lake Endeavour was 1.7m. The Amber Alert is when the dam reaches 2.1m over the spillway so it was never at Amber Alert. The dam does not get to 'Red Alert' until 2.9m and at about 3.3m the water spills to a fuse-plug.
Whether its warning system will change in the future, council has turned to NSW Public Works to review the November flood and analyse/revise the dam-break risk, with its completion expected by mid 2024.
Council is also seeking funds from the state government to add to its Dam Break study all the catchments which impact Parkes, which in turn would involve the creation of a flood response plan and flood maps, and mitigation options such as warning systems, banks and detention.
"The issue here is that the system worked as it should have. The system can't measure the rain that fell across the broader catchment, only the Lake Endeavour catchment. The system is to alert if the dam is in danger of failing," council said.
It's also understood the SES is preparing a wider-region report which is hoped to be made public in the future.
A particularly significant point meeting attendees raised was that they could have had hours to prepare when the SES was alerted of flooding upstream but council said because Parkes doesn't have a flood plan "the SES would not have known how to respond to an anecdotal assessment from an upstream resident".
The issue of insurance was also raised.
"Our preliminary investigations suggest this flood is 2.5m higher than ever previously recorded. It is therefore not unexpected that residents have not included flood insurance in their house insurance package," council said.
Since council has no influence over insurance companies, it had made representations to the Premier that a Back Home style grant package, similar to that offered in the Northern Rivers Area, be extended to Parkes.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
