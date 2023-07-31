Parkes Champion-Post
Wedge-tailed Eagle returns to wild near Parkes after feather transplant

By Newsroom
July 31 2023 - 10:40am
Vet Dr Sarah Alexander used a falconry technique that is hundreds of years old to drastically accelerate the bird's recovery so it could survive in the wild. Picture by Rick Stevens
A feather transplant has enabled a rescued and rehabilitated Wedge-tailed Eagle to be returned to the wild near Parkes.

