Strengthening support for spontaneous volunteers who turn up to help in a crisis is the focus of consultation being led by the NSW Government.
In November 2022 - and on many previous occasions - Parkes, Forbes and Eugowra saw how community members rallied to support each other through volunteering with the State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service when floods hit.
While almost five million volunteers in NSW contribute some 1.5 billion hours each year, the NSW Government says the face of volunteering is changing, with existing participants growing older or having less time to help, and the growing frequency of disasters is also increasing the demand for volunteers.
The consultation aims to improve understanding of when and how NSW residents sign up to volunteer programs, and why they choose to spontaneously volunteer in the face of a crisis or recovery.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said volunteering was essential to the State's emergency response - from those who protect life and property on the frontline to those who support community before, during and after a disaster.
"It is one thing to recognise the heroic efforts of these volunteers, but it is also important to ensure we are doing all we can to support them, boost their numbers and equip them to stand on the frontlines safely," he said.
The consultation will explore volunteer experiences, motivations and any barriers to joining, to help the Government enhance recruitment, retention and recognition programs.
The consultation will also inform approaches to supporting volunteer efforts during disasters to leverage support available on the ground.
Emergency services agencies including the SES, RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW are being consulted along with volunteers across the state, with all community members also able to have their say online.
The consultation follows the Independent and Parliamentary Flood Inquiries which identified a need to strengthen emergency services volunteering and will inform a report which will address:
People are encouraged to have their say by 4 August 2023 at: https://www.haveyoursay.nsw.
Minister with responsibility for Volunteering. Jodie Harrison, said she looked forward to hearing from those on the frontline with their ideas for the future of volunteering during emergency situations.
This work is being launched to answer a number of questions: what our state can do better to support existing volunteers, boost numbers, and embrace spontaneous volunteers who have assisted in the recent floods and bushfires," she said.
