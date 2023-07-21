Parkes Champion-Post
Plenty of action for Parkes Bowling and Sports Club while reps head to state titles in Wollongong

By Contributed
July 21 2023 - 1:00pm
Steve Ryan played the first game of triples on Thursday at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club, unfortunately going down to Team Mudeye 29-16. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Parkes bowls

PBSC bowlers off to state

The following bowlers are heading off this week to contest the State Triples and Fours in Woolongong and we certainly wish Darryl McKeller, Guy Elery, Gary McPhee, Mark Dwyer, and Brett Baldy Frame every success.

