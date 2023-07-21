The following bowlers are heading off this week to contest the State Triples and Fours in Woolongong and we certainly wish Darryl McKeller, Guy Elery, Gary McPhee, Mark Dwyer, and Brett Baldy Frame every success.
We have no doubt you will do yourselves, our club and zone proud. Arrrgggghhh - UP THE PIRATES.
Thursday afternoon social bowls drew 24 keen bowlers for a fun day out with a couple of lop sided games and a couple of very close games with one even finishing in a draw.
The first game of triples, where Steve Ryan, Ian Simpson and Gary McPhee were pitted against Rob Irving, Tony Riordan and Col Mudeye.
At the halfway point there was nothing in it with team Mudeye holding a slim lead of 12 - 10, but team McPhee got stuck on 12 for 7 ends whilst Team Mudeye took the advantage to run away with a solid 29 - 16 win.
On rink 3, the first game of pairs played between John Niddrie and John Corcaron doing battle against John Ward and Col Hayward.
Well Wardy and Col limped out of the blocks taking 1 x shot on each of the first five ends and then Nids and Corky took the next six ends and the lead of 12 - 5 at oranges.
The final nine ends was a real see saw affair with the scores 20 - 16 to the 2 x "Johns", but not to be out done, Wardy and Col found a four on the last end to claim a draw!
Nids and Corky took the match by winning 11 ends to Wardy and Col's 10. On rink 4 Ray Jones and Graeme Dixon went up against George Botswaine and Mighty Mal Porter.
After six ends Ray and Dicko held a slender two shot lead, but they then on with some seriously good bowls and put George and Mal to the sword by winning 31 - 13.
They certainly took the "Mighty" out of Mal.
On rink 5 the third pairs match was played between Rod Ford ( with his new Parramatta Eels Aero bowls ) and Col Miller versus Jimmy Blake & Rob Tinker. Fordy and Col jumped out of gates by taking a 12 - 6
lead after 7 ends and a 17 - 12 lead at 12 ends, but Big Jim and Tink clawed there way back to fall just short by going down 19 - 18.
Over on rink 6 the other game of triples was contested between Al " Scotty" Affleck, Bob Freeman and John Wright against George Bradley, Col Woods and Wally Austin.
With the scores pretty close at oranges and Team Wright holding a slender 1 shot lead of 11 - 10
Dropping a 7 on the 15 ends put a bit of a dampener on things with team Wally finishing off the better and taking the chocolates by winning 25 - 16. Saturday 15.07,2023
Social bowlers enjoyed some rare sunshine with 28 players enjoying the afternoons frivolities.
Super sub Bernie Mitchell teamed up with Col Hayward to take on Johnny Ward and Rob Irving.
At 11 ends Bernie and Col held a 16 - 9 lead and were never really headed taking the match 28 - 16.
On rink 4 Darryl McKeller, Guy Elroy and Garry McPhee had a tough day of it against Brian Townsend, Nathan Renolds and Dave Reilly in a game of 3 x bowl triples.
Team Reilly really put the pressure on team McPhee from the outset and were showing no mercy holding a solid lead of 15 - 0 after 8 ends.
Team McPhee gained their composure to clawed there way back to make the score a bit more respectable, but still going down 30 21 after the allotted 26 ends.
On Rink 2 Noel (#69) Johnstone teamed up with Col Miller to take on Col Woods and John Wright.
At oranges you could not split these guys as the scores were going back and forth but team Wright holding a slender one shot lead 9 - 8.
With John making amends from his Thursday defeat, he and Col played well together to take the match 20 - 13.
On rink 5 another of the pairs matches was played between Rod Eels Ford and Mick Simpson against Jo Simpson and Tom Furey.
The battle between the opposing Simpson's was made a bit juicier with the loser having to not only cook dinner, buy also do the dishes afterwards!
Well it was very evenly contested for the first 11 ends with the scores locked at 8 all.
With Jo and Tom struggling to continue their good form and only claiming 2 ends in the second half of the match, Eels and Mick to the game 21 - 11.
Mick was last seen handing his menu request to Jo for there evening meal on a beer coaster.
In the final game of pairs Ray Jones and Col Mudeye were pitted against Bruce Orr and Arthur Corbett.
Carrying on the theme of close matches at the half way point, Bruce and Arthur held a slim 1 shot lead 14 - 13, but that where it stopped.
Ray and Col dominated the second half of the game and only allowing there opposition to score a single shot during the whole second half of the game and taking a convincing win 29 - 15.
The final triples match where Graeme Dixon, Tony Riordan and Steve Truckie Turner were sent in against Mighty Mal Porter, Bobby Freeman and Wilbur Harris.
Well not much can be said for the performance of team Harris as they were blown off the green by Team Truckie, with the scores 6 - 1 after 5 ends and 17 - 2 after 10 ends.
Team Harris clawed there way back into the match to make the score a little respectable but well behind 17 - 7 after 12 ends.
But team Truckie showed absolutely no mercy and going on take the game convincingly 26 - 16.
All three bowlers played exceptionally well.
On Sunday there was one game of handicap pairs match contested between Brian and Greg Townsend versus Tony Riordan and Rob Tinker with Tony and Tink receiving a 2 x shot start.
Well the start was not really required as they took the match convincingly winning 29 - 9 over the Townsend brothers.
The winning rink jackpot was not won on either day and now stands at $130 for next Thurday's social bowls.
The members draw is up to a very respectable $4300 for next Friday's draw, which will be done along with the Friday night raffles and Dev's amazing meals in the kitchen (with the new oven being installed this week) and then followed by some fun with karaoke.
Next Saturday night is our Christmas in July, and for the ridiculously cheap $35 you get an amazing two coarse meals and live entertainment provided by local musician Hunter Rawson. Yep all that for $35, cheap as chips.
Get your tickets this week at the club.
We certainly are becoming a bit of an entertainment venue, with the Friday night karaoke, Christmas in July and EJ'S Muso's on the last Sunday of each month.
- By Second Shot in Marty Tighe's absence
Just like the Matildas, today was a day for friendly games!
Four keen ladies (the cream of the crop, we agreed) came out to play our favourite game.
Mark was busy preparing our green and then on to the Railway to repeat the task!
We love your work and dedication!
Several ladies attended the 70th anniversary of our District at Canowindra.
No news as this goes to press, but congratulations to Central Western District on this milestone!
Today, Lea and Lorraine used the time to practice for pennants, hopefully ridding ourselves of wayward deliveries!
Valmai and Gwenda enjoyed the slower pace of Scroungers, with rest stops!
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carol and family in Peak Hill, and to the family of dear Hilda McPherson, a treasured member of 42 years who will be dearly missed by us all.
If you wish to attend either of these funerals and represent Parkes Bowling Club, please wear your uniforms.
Carol's sister - Anglican, Peak Hill, Friday, 2 pm.
Hilda - Presbyterian, Parkes, Monday, 11 am.
There will be a "Winter Warmers" trading table in two weeks, August 1st.
A committee meeting that day to plan pennants catering, especially.
Pennants commence Tuesdays and Thursdays on August 8.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, July 25, please call the club, 68621446, between 9am - 9.30am, with play to begin at 10am. All welcome.
Milk N Mats Social Roster: Liz B
- Lea Orr
