Lions Park exciting upgrades are just about complete

The installation of the new Lion's Park playground is coming along nicely.
That's the report from Parkes Shire Council and we have been able to watch the exciting progress ourselves as well.
Families have expressed how much they're looking forward to using the playground and area - which includes flying foxes, climbing towers, trampolines and a carousel, and additional shade, new shelters and barbeques - when it's complete and open to the community.
It's located in Molong Road, just off the Henry Parkes Way.
Council said in an update on social media to the public the majority of the project is completed and it's still aiming for an end-of-July opening date, weather permitting.
This project is proudly funded by the Federal Government under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program with $415,000.
Parkes Shire Council has contributed $435,000.
The enhanced Lions Park playground is the first of what council have called 'Destination Parks' council has planned for the town.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading.
