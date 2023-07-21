Parkes Champion-Post
Lions Park exciting upgrades are just about complete

Christine Little
By Christine Little
July 21 2023 - 12:30pm
Parkes Shire Council said in an update to the public on social media the majority of the Lions Park upgrades are completed and it's still aiming for an end-of-July opening date, weather permitting. Picture supplied
The installation of the new Lion's Park playground is coming along nicely.

