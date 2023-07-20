Lachlan Water Sharing plan extended to 2025

The water sharing plan for the Lachlan has been extended for two years as the NSW Government continues to work on the recommendations to new plans.
Executive Director of Water Planning Giselle Howard said water sharing plans are legal documents which lay out clear rules for the distribution of water among users over a 10-year period.
"We've extended these six plans by an extra two years to give us more time to collect detailed data, complete analysis and hear from stakeholders which will help inform each new water sharing plan that will now come into effect on 1 July 2025," Ms Howard said
"This move is in line with recommendations from the independent Natural Resources Commission which formally reviews all NSW water sharing plans towards the end of their decade cycles to ensure they are working effectively."
The Water Sharing Plan for the Lachlan Unregulated River Water Sources 2012 is one of six that will now continue to 2025.
"With the state on an El Nino alert, water users in these regions can have certainty in the current rules until 2025 while we examine areas where improvements can be made," Ms Howard said.
"During that time the Department of Planning and Environment will be looking more closely at climate information and opportunities to implement changes that will deliver better outcomes for town water supply, agriculture, industry and the environment."
For further information please visit: https://www.industry.nsw.gov.au/water/plans-programs/water-sharing-plans
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.