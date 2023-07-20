Parkes Champion-Post
Lachlan Water Sharing plan extended to 2025

By Newsroom
July 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Wyangala Dam on the Lachlan River. File picture
The water sharing plan for the Lachlan has been extended for two years as the NSW Government continues to work on the recommendations to new plans.

