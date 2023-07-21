What's happening in and around Parkes

July 15-30
The Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society is rolling out the shows this year with Not Now Darling the next off the production line! And we've been told we're in for a treat. Directed by Hannah Symonds, Not Now Darling is the tremendously successful West End hit set in the elegant fur salon of Bodley, Bodley & Crouch. Gilbert Bodley, a flamboyant extrovert, is scheming to seduce a beautiful stripper Janie with the aid of a $5000 mink. Unfortunately she is married and her husband Harry would notice such an acquisition. So Gilbert reduces the mink to $500 and Janie tries to get Harry to buy the coat for her. Harry realizes a bargain when he sees one and buys it instead for his own curvaceous little secretary Sue. Gilbert is quite demented by this turn of events. The hilarious permutations reach a point of hysteria before everyone gets their just desserts. Tickets can be purchased at parkesmandd.com.au/box-office.
July 22-23
The 2023 CWAS AstroFest is returning to the Central West an they have an exciting program of events spread over two days. In an effort to foster, encourage and promote astronomy in the region, the Central West Astronomical Society is holding its annual festival of astronomy, or AstroFest, this July. The festival endeavours to bring to the people of the Central West world renowned astronomers, both professional and amateur. AstroFest will incorporate a one day conference in the Starlight Room of the Parkes Services Club on the Saturday and a program of associated events such as the David Malin Awards astrophotography competition, civic reception hosted by Mayor Ken Keith OAM and a conference dinner. In a series of lectures, guest speakers will provide fascinating insights into various aspects of modern astronomy. On Sunday, events will move to the CSIRO Parkes Observatory Visitors Centre with a program of daytime astronomy and talks. To register visit https://www.cwas.org.au/astrofest/.
Sunday, July 23
St George's Anglican Church is hosting a Winter Warmer Concert: Music that Warms the Soul at 4pm on Sunday, July 23. It will feature local musicians and singers, including Parkes Public School Choir, Parkes Community Choir, and Tapestry. Everyone is welcome to attend the event on the corner of Church and Hill Street, Parkes.
July 24-November 27
Thanks to a generous grant from the Western NSW Primary Health Network, transformative music therapy programs are coming to rural NSW communities, including Parkes, Forbes and Eugowra. Their mission is to provide meaningful support through the power of music to diverse groups, with free specialised group programs for postnatal mums and their children, individuals in addiction recovery, and Aboriginal and Indigenous children (over 7) and adults. Seven sessions beginning July 24 will be held at the Marramarra Makerspace at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. To register call 0402 021 371, email info@resourcedmusictherapy.com or visit www.resourcedmusictherapy.com.au/ruralprogram.
Thursday, July 27
On Thursday, July 27 Craft Corner Parkes will hold its annual Knit and Natter Day where locals meet to knit/crochet squares for the Wrapped with Love rugs that get donated to people in need. Morning tea and lunch will be provided. Free crochet/knitting classes for beginners are available and you can book by calling 6862 1034, email parkescraftcorner@gmail.com or call into the shop.
Sunday, July 30
Mark this date in your diaries, it's National Tree Day in Parkes between 10am and 1pm. We head back to Akuna Road for planting near the new Akuna Wetland. Organisers ask all attendees to register online prior to the day on the Planet Ark website at www.treeday.planetark.org and click Join A Planting and enter your postcode. Please wear study shoes, a hat or beanie and bring your own water. They will have supplies of gloves and shirts to give away and provide equipment for planting etc. For the kids there will be a few activities and competitions, and of course everyone will finish off the day with a sausage sanger. Please feel free to bring a chair and a thermos.
August 5 and 6
The Orange Readers and Writers Festival will return on August 5 and 6, providing an opportunity for people across the Central West with a love of reading or writing to meet and talk with talented authors and other like-minded book lovers. A notable group of fiction and non-fiction authors have come on board for this year's festival, which will coincide with the Winter Fire Festival across the Orange region. They are Indira Naidoo - The Space Between Stars, Grantlee Kieza - The Remarkable Mrs Reibey, and Knockout, Yvonne Weldon - Sixty-Seven Days, Adam Courtenay - Mr Todd's Marvel, and Michael Thompson - How to be Remembered. The event at Hotel Canobolas in Orange also includes the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards. Early bird tickets are $75 until Monday, July 24, after which tickets will cost $95 per person. Grab your tickets at www.eventbrite.com/cc/orange-readers-and-writers-festival-2023-2356639.
