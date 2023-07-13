Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Lachlan United 12s runner-up in Football NSW Country Cup in Forbes

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated July 13 2023 - 11:08pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Soccer players from around the state descended on Forbes on the weekend to compete in the 2023 Football NSW Country Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.