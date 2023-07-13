Soccer players from around the state descended on Forbes on the weekend to compete in the 2023 Football NSW Country Cup.
Twenty teams across girls 12 years, 14 years and 16 years competed for Country honours in games across Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Forbes Botanical Gardens.
Lachlan United which featured Parkes players in all three age groups fielded a team for each competition. They played alongside others from Forbes, Cowra, Grenfell and Young.
Lachlan United Under 12 girls team came runner-up at the titles, a fantastic result for the region.
Prue Vaughan was the only Parkes player in this side and came away with a medal.
On day one they had two wins and one draw.
The Lachlan United 16 Girls put up a great fight with it being rather cold and only a team of 12.
They won 5-0 against Dubbo FC and 3-1 against Griffith FC and lost 0-5 to Albury/Wadonga/Wangaratta, 0-1 to Bathurst FC and 1-2 to South Coast.
But they won 5-1 against Dubbo FA on the Sunday.
It was a close competition all weekend.
It was a struggle for an understrength Under 14 Girls who were missing players due to illness. They had three losses on day one.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
