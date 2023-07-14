It was quite the special weekend for Parkes rugby league.
We had not one, not two but three former Parkes footy players named to start in the NRL and an NRLW trial match on Friday and Saturday nights.
Remember Talesha Quinn? We haven't seen her for a little while - now Talesha O'Neill, our World Cup rep who took time away from the field following a foot injury, then to get married and have a son, has returned to the Women's NRL for the Parramatta Eels.
She took on her former team St George Illawarra Dragons in a trial match at Granville Park on Friday night. They won 18-14.
That was one hour prior to our Billy Burns being named to start in the back row for the Dragons against the Canberra Raiders.
He played the whole 80 minutes and while they may have went down 26-36 after an impressive comeback to catch the Raiders, praise poured in for the former Parkes Marist junior on how well he played.
Even the commentators mentioned how "Billy Burns doesn't miss a thing".
On Saturday night, just over three months after making his NRL debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Ben Lovett was named to start in the back row as well against the Bulldogs.
Also losing 32-36, the 21-year-old absorbed the massive opportunity of just his second NRL match and playing the whole 80 minutes as well.
The Rabbitohs even dedicated a social media post to Lovett afterwards, saying "Congrats to Benny Lovett for putting in a hearty 80 minute performance in just his second NRL game".
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
