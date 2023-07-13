Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Pirates bowls teams set sail to Wollongong seeking a state title

By Marty Tighe
July 13 2023 - 2:06pm
Mark Dwyer, Gary McPhee, Guy Ellery and Darryl McKellar all head to Wollongong in two weeks to bowl in the State Senior Fours Championships. Picture supplied
Five Pirates are flying the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club's flag and are sailing to Wollongong next week to try and win a state championship title.

