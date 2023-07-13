Five Pirates are flying the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club's flag and are sailing to Wollongong next week to try and win a state championship title.
Wollongong City is hosting the 2023 NSW Lawn Bowls State Championships from July 20 to August 1, with Figtree Sports, Towradgi Park and Wiseman Park the host venues.
Brett Frame, Gary McPhee and Darryl McKellar won the Zone 4 Triples earlier this year and will bowl in the State Triples Championships.
Meanwhile Gary and Darryl also with be joined by Mark Dwyer and Guy Ellery to bowl in the State Senior Fours Championships.
The state titles are contested by the best 16 teams in NSW.
It's a huge honour for bowlers and a terrific opportunity for them and Parkes Bowling and Sports Club to be represented at the state championships.
The Triples Championships commence on July 23, while the Senior Fours commence on July 28, in Wollongong.
The club, bowlers and local bowling community wish both teams the very best of luck and good fortune, and will be keenly supporting them in their quest to win a state title.
