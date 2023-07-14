Sunny Saturday draws Parkes' golfing best

A sunny Saturday morning greeted the Parkes golfers and although crisp the conditions did favour the morning golfers this week as the afternoon became bleak.
There were 76 players competing for the Western Temporary Fencing 4BBB Worst score and best score counting event with an individual in conjunction.
Our thanks go out to Nathan and Natalie for their continued support of the PGC.
The winning team were Michael Dellaca, Rod Kiley, Scott Winter and Matt Swetland who amassed a score of 67 points on their way to taking out the unusual event.
Michael Dellaca will claim to have inspired the team with his individual score of 40, the second best of the day, but Rod and Scott were also compiling along the way.
In the individual stakes President David Stevenson compiled one of his best rounds for some time with a 43 point haul which was a two over par round.
David has certainly been seen out practising a fair bit of late so the win wasn't a surprise.
As stated, Michael Dellaca also compiled a 40 point haul and he was chased in by Craig Matthews on 38 and Peter Bristol on a 37 point game.
Phil Bishop was the only other player to break 80 scratch so the conditions did pull back lower scoring.
We did get to play a slightly altered course with part of the dam hole now entered in the course makeup and this will be reviewed with other changes as time goes by.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Chris Goodie at 190cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by David Stevenson at 95cm and the 18th by Andrew Huntly at 152cm.
The lucrative 11th hole was won by David Stevenson at 95cm this week, the second time of the last few weeks.
Ball winners were:
Captain Cath, whilst not in attendance, succumbed to David 173-171, breathing some life into the President's cause.
This coming Saturday is an 18 Hole Individual Medley Stableford, sponsored by Michael Thomas and Max Keith.
This coming Saturday is also the fourth Round of Handiskins.
