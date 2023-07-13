Parkes Boars played Narromine Gorillas at home on Saturday. First try of the match to Freddy Vereti, with Jacob Hardy taking the conversion and adding the extras.
The score Boars 7 Narromine 0.
At the half way mark off the first half Narromine scored a try under the posts and converted, bringing the scores to 7-all.
Freddy bustled the defence and crossed under the posts to score his second try. Again Hardy's boot found the mark. Boars 14 Narromine 7.
Narromine responded with an intercept run to score wide. The conversion wass missed. Boars 14 Narromine 12.
A great bustling intercept run to Junior Saratibau on the wing, Hardy converting again to take the score Parkes 21 Narromine 12.
First try in the second half to full back Mick Watt, but the conversion was missed. Boars 26, Narromine 12.
There was a try to Narromine: Boars 26, Narromine 19.
A try to captain Ben Ryan from the bottom of a push-over gave the Boars their fourth try and earned them the bonus point. To cap it off a long kick from the sideline by Jacob Hardy added the extra points. Parkes 33, Narromine 19.
Parkes scored again when Sam Ryan on the wing was handed a perfect pass with room to run. Boars 38 to Narromine 19.
Narromine crossed the line for a cheeky last-minute try under the posts and added the extras.
And that's the match. Final score was Parkes 38, Narromine 26.
Referee Chris Reynolds.
Narromine 2nd grade is currently sitting in first place on the second grade ladder and came well prepared to defend their lead. The first two tries came within 10 minutes into the first half to Narromine 10 to Boars 0.
The Boars defence rallied and kept the Gorillas scoreless for the rest of the half.
First score of the second half went to Parkes (Alex Woods) taking the score to Boars 5, Narromine 10.
At the halfway mark of the second half Narromine crossed the line under the post to take the score and converted, Narromine 17 to Boars 5.
Narromine scored again with a full length of the field run by their full back Alifereti Joni to score wide. Galant effort by Adam Cable to chase the runner down and push him out wide. Narromine 22, Boars 5.
Parkes scored a try out-wide of the posts (Oliver Groves) but unfortunately missed the conversion. Narromine 22, Boars 10, with that being the full-time score.
Referee Matt Tink.
A very understrength side from CSU travelled to Parkes on Saturday.
Strong games from Maely Mcgregor (1 try) and Natalie Caruana (3 tries).
Because CSU didn't have numbers Parkes Boars Ladies joined the CSU team so the match could go ahead.
Teagan Smede scored 3 tries and kicked 6 conversions. So what a wonderful celebration for her 18th birthday that was. Huge congratulations Teagan.
And that's the match. Congratulations to the Parkes girls 52 to CSU 7.
Referee Chris Reynolds.
Points: Pp +2 Teagan Smede, 3 Nat Caruana and 1 Sunshine Packer.
