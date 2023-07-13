Here are the sports results from July 8-9 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Round 10: Barnstoneworth United 4 def Parkes Cobras 1
Round 10
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Wellington Cowgirls 32 def Parkes Spacecats 4
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Parkes Spacemen bye
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Parkes Spacemen 30 def Wellington Cowboys 26
Round 11
First grade:
League tag:
Round 12
New Holland Cup First Grade: Parkes Boars 38 def Narromine Gorillas 26
Second grade: Narromine Gorillas 22 def Parkes Boars 10
Westfund North Cup women: Parkes Women 52 def CSU 7
Round 9 Senior men Tier Two: Parkes forfeit against Cowra Blues
Round 9 Women: Parkes United bye
Round 8 Men: Parkes United forfeit against St Pat's
