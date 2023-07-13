Cleverly named after the Australian artist Kevin Charles "Pro" Hart and not the word professional, the Parkes Library hosted a Paint Like a Pro workshop during the school holidays.
And they had a great response with 19 youngsters booking out the activity that took place in the Marramarra Makerspace Studio on July 4.
Pro Hart was an artist across many forms - from drawing and sketching to the famed landscapes and narrative paintings of his heyday.
"The focus is not on what they're painting but on the method," library officer Debbie Gould said.
"They're using different textures and taking inspiration from Mr Hart."
That included using sponges, tooth brushes, straws and plastic syringes, and adding mixed media materials such as shredded paper and polystyrene.
Mr Hart is also famous for including his DNA into his artwork to prevent others stealing and copying his work, a way of protecting it and proving it a genuine Pro Hart piece.
He'd use his saliva and add it to the paint and record the section of where it appeared on the painting.
The young artists even gave that a try with their artwork, like a real Pro.
It's not the first time the library has hosted such a workshop, Debbie said they've done it before and it was so successful they wanted to do it again.
Staff also held the same workshop at the Peak Hill Library on July 13, and a Picasso Faces workshop at the Tullamore Library on July 12, which were all part of a bigger school holiday program.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
