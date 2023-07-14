At the recent AGM of the Parkes and District Country Music Association on Sunday, July 9, chaired by Services Club president, Mrs Dorothy Charlton there were no changes to the committee positions with Stephen R Cheney being returned to the position of president for another term.
In Stephen's president's report he said he was proud to be president of his hometown club and thanked all the committee members for their never-ending support and hard work, also extending those thanks to all the members for their continued support by attending regular musters.
He thanked the Services Club for their support over so many years which enables the musters to operate on such a regular basis.
In his report Stephen said how blessed we were to have the support of groups like Dubbo Orana and Forbes Country music clubs and all our special guest artists who appear on a voluntary basis.
Thanks also to all the walk-ups who add such a great diversity to the day's entertainment. All styles of music and all types of instruments are welcome.
Our next muster will be held on Sunday, July 16, at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club and we welcome Craig Manderson as our guest artist.
Craig who comes from Dubbo is a great supporter of our musters and can often be seen filling in with the backing band, accompanying others or performing as a walk-up.
Just like to remind those wishing to appear as walk-ups to be there early to get your names on the list with the music coordinators so you can be added to the program. This helps to make a smooth running of the proceedings.
Well, our June muster with The Dougie Trio was a great success.
The large crowd enjoyed every minute of their performance and I'm pretty sure the trio had a great time with the audience participation and feedback received, and several encores before they were allowed off stage.
Walk-ups are a major part of our musters and again we thank all those who participated in our June muster including Craig Manderson, Garry Hemming, Rick Ohlsen, Jock Charlton, Lindy Charlton, Warren Van Akker, Bill Little, Grace Little, Stephen R Cheney, Sue Gillett and Bruce Toole.
Thanks also to the backing band Chooka, Stephen, Brian, Pam and Lindy; sound system operator Joy; stagehand management John and compere Dale; Titch and the refreshment ladies and the ladies at the tables as you walk in.
And a special mention and thank you to that small band of workers who lug all our equipment into the club and set up ready for the musters and dismantle it all again afterwards.
These are some of the jobs that are eventually going to get too hard to handle for our ageing members if we can't encourage the younger ones to become involved.
Look forward to seeing everyone on Sunday, July 16 at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.
