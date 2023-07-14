Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Stephen R Cheney returns as president for Parkes and District Country Music Association

By Christine Cox
July 14 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Manderson from Dubbo is our guest artist for July. File picture
Craig Manderson from Dubbo is our guest artist for July. File picture

At the recent AGM of the Parkes and District Country Music Association on Sunday, July 9, chaired by Services Club president, Mrs Dorothy Charlton there were no changes to the committee positions with Stephen R Cheney being returned to the position of president for another term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.