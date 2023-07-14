Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Fence around Parkes war graves damaged

Christine Little
By Christine Little
July 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A section of fencing at the Parkes War Cemetery has been knocked down after a car is believed to have hit it "at speed".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.