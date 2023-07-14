A section of fencing at the Parkes War Cemetery has been knocked down after a car is believed to have hit it "at speed".
Disappointed members of the Parkes RSL Sub Branch found the damage, which is believed to have occurred sometime over the weekend.
Parkes Police were notified and are investigating the incident.
The vehicle smashed through a couple of metres of fencing panels and two posts, causing an estimated few thousand dollars' worth of damage. The shrubs located behind the fencing were also badly damaged.
Parts of the car were left behind at the scene, as were tyre tracks.
Anyone who may be able to assist with investigations is asked to call Parkes Police on 6862 9999.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading.
