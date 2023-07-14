Works on the new Parkes Pump Track and Skate Park extension have officially been completed with the facilities now open for the community to enjoy.
That's the work from Parkes Shire Council who said the project was made possible through the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program committing $300,000 and a NSW Government grant for $350,000.
The skate park extension saw the design of new elements to include two new concrete skate bowls, a connection ramp, additional shade, an additional bin area, perimeter lighting and landscaping.
The second part of this project is the brand new pump track, which adds another dimension to the skate park and offers the opportunity for scooter and bike riders of all ages to engage with a challenging track.
Mayor of Parkes Shire Ken Keith OAM said young people make up a significant percentage of the population in the shire and seeking youth-focused projects is of high priority to ensure young residents have improved accessibility to outdoor activities.
"The new pump track and skate park extension will be an important addition to the activities available for youth across the shire by encouraging an active lifestyle, providing an accessible activity for all ages and abilities, and promoting strong physical and mental wellbeing," he said.
Councillor Jacob Cass said seeing the completion of this project is a huge win for families with young children in Parkes, particularly as rural communities can lack the resources and facilities compared to those communities in metropolitan areas.
"Youth are the future of the Parkes Shire and it is great to see steps are being taken to invest money back into our community for our kids to benefit from for many years to come," he said.
"With the cost of living rising, this project provides a much-needed free space for kids to build positive relationships with others, engage in an active lifestyle and participate in outdoor based activities."
Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack visited the new pump track and skate park extension and said they were an important asset for the town's youth.
"Parkes Council was able to make these improvements for the local community's youth with funds from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, which I established while I was the Deputy Prime Minister," Mr McCormack said.
"It is pleasing to see the completion of these types of projects which make our communities even better places to live, work and raise families."
This facility is free to use and open all year-round for the community and visitors alike.
