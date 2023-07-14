Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Work on extending Parkes Skate Park and a new pump track complete

By Newsroom
July 14 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grants officer Sally Chapman, Cr Marg Applebee, Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack and Cr Neil Westcott check out the new work at the skate park. Picture supplied
Grants officer Sally Chapman, Cr Marg Applebee, Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack and Cr Neil Westcott check out the new work at the skate park. Picture supplied

Works on the new Parkes Pump Track and Skate Park extension have officially been completed with the facilities now open for the community to enjoy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.