What's happening in and around Parkes

July 3-14
The HARS Parkes Aviation Museum is located at the Parkes Regional Airport and is open every day of the school holidays from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The cost of entry for a family is only $30. The museum has an extensive range of aircraft on display that you can visit on board, many that are significant to Australian aviation history.
July 15-30
The Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society is rolling out the shows this year with Not Now Darling the next off the production line! Opening night is this Saturday, July 15 and we've been told we're in for a treat. Directed by Hannah Symonds, Not Now Darling is the tremendously successful West End hit set in the elegant fur salon of Bodley, Bodley & Crouch. Gilbert Bodley, a flamboyant extrovert, is scheming to seduce a beautiful stripper Janie with the aid of a $5000 mink. Unfortunately she is married and her husband Harry would notice such an acquisition. So Gilbert reduces the mink to $500 and Janie tries to get Harry to buy the coat for her. Harry realizes a bargain when he sees one and buys it instead for his own curvaceous little secretary Sue. Gilbert is quite demented by this turn of events. The hilarious permutations reach a point of hysteria before everyone gets their just desserts. Tickets can be purchased at parkesmandd.com.au/box-office.
Saturday, July 15
The Northparkes Mines Frontline Charity Ball returns this July 15. It's another black tie event with this year's theme masquerade. Due to the huge success of the first ball in 2022, it's back for 2023 with Northparkes Mines the major sponsor and a focus this time on youth mental health support. Funding raised from this event will go towards a Youth Mental Health Program at the Parkes PCYC and the Central West Ronald McDonald House in Orange. Ronald McDonald House supports rural and regional families from the Western NSW Health District, and for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit (CAMHS), families come from five health districts or 86 per cent of NSW. The CAMHS unit in Orange is the only dedicated child and adolescent mental health unit in NSW outside of Sydney. This event will be a fabulous night with a live band, great food, dancing and fundraising auctions at the Parkes Leagues Club from 6pm. Tickets are $100 on 123Tix.
Sunday, July 16
The Parkes and District Country Music Association will hold it's monthly music muster in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club at 1pm and they welcome Craig Manderson from Dubbo as their guest artist.
July 22-23
The 2023 CWAS AstroFest is returning to the Central West an they have an exciting program of events spread over two days. In an effort to foster, encourage and promote astronomy in the region, the Central West Astronomical Society is holding its annual festival of astronomy, or AstroFest, this July. The festival endeavours to bring to the people of the Central West world renowned astronomers, both professional and amateur. AstroFest will incorporate a one day conference in the Starlight Room of the Parkes Services Club on the Saturday and a program of associated events such as the David Malin Awards astrophotography competition, civic reception hosted by Mayor Ken Keith OAM and a conference dinner. In a series of lectures, guest speakers will provide fascinating insights into various aspects of modern astronomy. On Sunday, events will move to the CSIRO Parkes Observatory Visitors Centre with a program of daytime astronomy and talks. To register visit https://www.cwas.org.au/astrofest/.
July 24-November 27
Thanks to a generous grant from the Western NSW Primary Health Network, transformative music therapy programs are coming to rural NSW communities, including Parkes, Forbes and Eugowra. Their mission is to provide meaningful support through the power of music to diverse groups, with free specialised group programs for postnatal mums and their children, individuals in addiction recovery, and Aboriginal and Indigenous children (over 7) and adults. Seven sessions beginning July 24 will be held at the Marramarra Makerspace at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. To register call 0402 021 371, email info@resourcedmusictherapy.com or visit www.resourcedmusictherapy.com.au/ruralprogram.
Thursday, July 27
On Thursday, July 27 Craft Corner Parkes will hold its annual Knit and Natter Day where locals meet to knit/crochet squares for the Wrapped with Love rugs that get donated to people in need. Morning tea and lunch will be provided. Free crochet/knitting classes for beginners are available and you can book by calling 6862 1034, email parkescraftcorner@gmail.com or call into the shop.
Sunday, July 30
Mark this date in your diaries, it's National Tree Day in Parkes between 10am and 1pm. We head back to Akuna Road for planting near the new Akuna Wetland. Organisers ask all attendees to register online prior to the day on the Planet Ark website at www.treeday.planetark.org and click Join A Planting and enter your postcode. Please wear study shoes, a hat or beanie and bring your own water. They will have supplies of gloves and shirts to give away and provide equipment for planting etc. For the kids there will be a few activities and competitions, and of course everyone will finish off the day with a sausage sanger. Please feel free to bring a chair and a thermos.
