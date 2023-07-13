What's happening in and around Parkes

The Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society is rolling out the shows this year with Not Now Darling the next off the production line! Opening night is this Saturday, July 15 and we've been told we're in for a treat. Directed by Hannah Symonds, Not Now Darling is the tremendously successful West End hit set in the elegant fur salon of Bodley, Bodley & Crouch. Gilbert Bodley, a flamboyant extrovert, is scheming to seduce a beautiful stripper Janie with the aid of a $5000 mink. Unfortunately she is married and her husband Harry would notice such an acquisition. So Gilbert reduces the mink to $500 and Janie tries to get Harry to buy the coat for her. Harry realizes a bargain when he sees one and buys it instead for his own curvaceous little secretary Sue. Gilbert is quite demented by this turn of events. The hilarious permutations reach a point of hysteria before everyone gets their just desserts. Tickets can be purchased at parkesmandd.com.au/box-office.