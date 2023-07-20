Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Shire Council completes $10 million in flood repairs, clean-up as it plans another public meeting

July 20 2023 - 11:30am
In the six months after the worst flood in history to hit Parkes and the wider region, Parkes Shire Council's operations team has completed more than $10 million in rectification works across the shire.

