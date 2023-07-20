In the six months after the worst flood in history to hit Parkes and the wider region, Parkes Shire Council's operations team has completed more than $10 million in rectification works across the shire.
A report detailing council's response to the devastation was tabled at its June monthly meeting with a recommendation it should arrange another public meeting in early August to identify any additional areas of support required by flood impacted residents.
The proposal was unanimously supported by all councillors.
The report, prepared by General Manager Kent Boyd, said an abnormally large storm to the east of Parkes on November 14 last year caused catastrophic flooding down the Billabong Creek, Goobang Creek and all connected tributaries.
The flood hit Parkes in the early hours of the morning and flooded more than 100 homes, drowned livestock and significantly damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
A significant event similarly affected Trundle and a much more tragic flood inundated Eugowra.
"Since then council has completed significant work to assist residents and restore damaged infrastructure," Mr Boyd wrote.
This included holding a public meeting for both Parkes and Trundle in December to discuss the flood.
Other flood activities undertaken by council have been activating the Local Emergency Centre in the Cooke Park Pavilion and a council emergency SMS system, opening facilities at Harrison Park for flood-affected residents to use, and staffing the Recovery Centre at Parkes High School to help evacuated residents from Parkes, Eugowra and Forbes find accommodation.
The centre then transformed into a donation centre where large quantities of donated goods were managed, sorted and distributed. Resilience NSW took over the centre to provide access to government services.
Council deployed staff to help with the clean-up effort which continued each Saturday through to Christmas 2022.
The Parkes Waste Facility was opened for extended hours with its waste fees waived.
Council coordinated the service of a septic suck-out truck for about 40 residents to assist with recommissioning flooded septic tanks, it coordinated multiple volunteers (not all of them) such as electricians to help reconnect disconnected homes and restored access via the Billabong Creek Bridge.
And they liaised with Disaster Relief Australia (DRA), Blaze Aid, Rotary and Northparkes Mines for assistance and volunteers, with EPA for a creek clean-up and had regular meetings with Reconstruct NSW.
Along with repairing and restoring multiple road accesses across the Parkes Shire, council repaired the Cookamidgera water supply which was washed out by floodwater, appointed the Public Works Department to analyse the flood event, isolated the Lake Endeavour water supply because of eight kilometres of damaged main and backfed water from Lake Medcalf to supply raw water to online consumers.
Council had to flush its water networks following boiled-water alerts for the Forbes-Tottenham supply that was contaminated by the Forbes flooding, to assist with the removal of the alert by the Department of Health.
Skip bins were delivered to Trundle to assist with flood damage clean-up and staff assisted neighbouring Cabonne Council with activities in Eugowra as requested.
Council also provided more than 80 Planning Certificates (10.7s) to affected property owners free of charge to assist with insurance and legal queries regarding flood zones.
"The flood event has been catastrophic on the shire. Post-event planning and support should be a priority for all support agencies," Mr Boyd said.
"In the past six years we have endured the worst drought on record, a pandemic and now the recent extreme floods. So, from a drought never seen before to floods never seen before, the impact on individuals has been severe."
Mayor Ken Keith OAM said there are some residents just now moving back into their homes after waiting for the structures to dry out before any repairs could be done, as well as waiting for the availability of repair workers. Meanwhile there are others still with no walls in their homes who could be waiting a further six months to return.
"We still have some concerns about our own residents in that Kelly Road area that were impacted but also out at Trundle and other people impacted along various tributaries leading in," he said.
"I think [the meeting is] a way of showing we're still thinking of them.
"[Cabonne Council] has stolen the media limelight and deservedly so for the way Eugowra was smashed, totally.
"When you watch TV and listen to the radio you think Cabonne's the only one that's actually doing anything but we've all been doing stuff - Forbes Council, Lachlan Council and ourselves have been lobbying to try and get some additional assistance out here.
"It's very hard when we've had eight kilometres of water pipeline washed away or damaged, tunnelled out during the flood event and Resilience NSW is saying 'because it's a profit-making concern, the water entity of council, therefore we can't give you any money for it'.
"Then they've replaced water treatment plants in Lismore so it's to me unfair you treat some local government areas different to ours."
Cr Kenny McGrath enquired if there was anything council could do to help residents with their insurance companies, saying that many affected residents have been left "well out of pocket".
Cr Keith said council had brought the Insurance Council of Australia to Parkes to meet with residents and Mr Boyd added they had issued Planning Certificates in the hope it would help them with their insurance problems.
"There was quite a lot of confusion around whether it was zoned a flood area and the Director of Planning actually issued the Planning Certificates which is the legal document that said we had not zoned that as a flood area," Mr Boyd said.
"We didn't have anything in our documentation to say it was... so at least they had something to take to the insurance agents to argue that point."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.