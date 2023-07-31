Parkes Champion-Post
Director of Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes Peggy Saab visits Holy Family Primary School in Parkes

By Newsroom
July 31 2023 - 1:30pm
Peggy Saab (far left) with St Johns Parish School, Trangie principal Sharon Ferrari (far right) and some of the school's Year 6 students. Picture supplied
Peggy Saab, the Director of Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes, has completed a comprehensive visit to all 18 primary schools across the diocese, including here in Parkes.

