Peggy Saab, the Director of Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes, has completed a comprehensive visit to all 18 primary schools across the diocese, including here in Parkes.
This diocese covers more than 50 per cent of NSW and provides essential educational services to approximately 1700 students and their families in rural and remote regions.
During the course of her visits, Mrs Saab covered thousands of kilometres to visit schools as far as Broken Hill in the west, Brewarrina in the north, Parkes in the east and Deniliquin in the south.
At each school, the director had the opportunity to interact with students and gain valuable insights into their experiences. A recurring theme among students she noticed was the strong sense of community and belonging that their schools provide.
Living in small communities, they highlighted the ease of moving around their town, their active participation in local sports and events, and the comforting feeling of being known within their communities.
Mrs Saab was thrilled to visit Holy Family Parish School in Parkes as part of the tour.
Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes continues to put its students at the centre of every decision that is made and recognises the importance of a holistic approach to support students' wellbeing and academic growth. By encouraging a sense of belonging and fostering positive relationships, the diocese aims to create an environment where students can flourish and reach their full potential.
Mrs Saab commended the expertise and professionalism demonstrated by school principals across Wilcannia-Forbes.
"After 54 years in the field of education, I can confidently say that the principals in our diocese are among some of the best I have encountered. Their commitment to academic excellence and the holistic development of our students is truly commendable," she said.
Mrs Saab also recognised the critical role teachers play and the incredible job they do every day to support their students. She acknowledged the passion and expertise of the teachers she encountered and their unwavering commitment to the provision of high quality teaching practices and building positive classroom environments where students can thrive.
The successful completion of Mrs Saab's visit to all 18 schools is a testament to her dedication to Catholic education and her commitment to understanding the needs of students and staff throughout the Wilcannia-Forbes diocese. Her interactions with students have provided valuable insights that will inform future initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall educational experience in the diocese.
