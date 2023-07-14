There were no social bowls last Wednesday due to the rain.
On the weekend we had our annual Handicap Pairs. What a great weekend it was with plenty of bowlers on the greens.
The day got off to a roaring start for Pig Phillips and Mick Dunn claiming a handy 28 shot win in the first round. They followed that with another 2 wins for the day to finish on 3 wins +38 leaving them on top of the stats and pool 3.
John Chew and Sam Teague also proved too good for pool 4 finishing on top with 3 wins +28.
The only other team to go through undefeated was in pool 1, that was the team that changed as the day went on with Steve Clegg filling in with Chris Dunn for the first game and a half, until Chris unfortunately fell ill and had to be replaced and that is when Jan Griffith and Steve Clegg combined, and that team went through with 3 wins +17.
Cody Hando and Phil Barnard had 2 wins and a draw to top pool 5 with 2.5 wins +9 and topping pool 2 was George Greenhalgh and Chris Harrison with 2 wins +16.
The next 3 highest ranked teams made up the top 8 teams being, Pauline Currey and Junior Thorne with 2 wins +22, Stevie Torrens and Peter White with 2 wins +13 and finally Geoff Leonard and Mike Phillips with 2 wins +11.
On Sunday morning we returned for the finals. In the quarter finals one game went to an extra end and all games were tight and hard fought but only four teams could get to the semi finals. They were Jan and Steve, Cody and Phil, Pig and Mick and John and Sam.
John Chew and Sam Teague had a nice win in their semi and Jan Griffith and Steve Clegg just got the job done by 1 shot setting up for a thrilling final. That was with John and Sam getting out to a 3 shot lead early after giving the required 2 shot handicap start, then Jan and Steve fired back to get in front by 1 shot until John and Sam claimed a 3 the very next end and a couple of singles.
The lead now out to 4 Jan and Steve dug deep getting a 3 and a single to level the scores again after 12 ends. Jan and Steve kept going gaining another 3 shots in the next 2 ends before John and Sam returned serve making it 14-all after 16 ends forcing an extra end.
After the coin toss John and Sam elected to keep the mat and with John just holding a shot over Jan at the change over, the pressure was on and after some deliberation and some good bowling from both skips, John and Sam held a shot to win the game 15-14.
Congratulations to John Chew and Sam Teague and a massive thank you to everyone who played and/or helped out over the weekend, bowls was definitely the winner and it was great to see so many bowlers enjoying themselves under the conditions of the handicap system.
A special thank you to the match committee after several hours of discussions in getting the handicaps sorted, the results show that the handicaps were correct with lots of close games and the handicap being the difference in most games.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, July 15 at 1pm. As always everyone is welcome and loan bowls are available. Names in by 12:30pm please.
In the club on Friday, July 14 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($200), joker draw ($700) and the Bistro serving up their ever consistent and scrumptious meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
The weather last Thursday was again at its consistent worse, as 14 desperate bowlers took to the top green with eyes firmly on the green, not daring to glance up at the Cumulonimbus clouds.
The bowlers weren't kept in suspense for long, as after just 10 ends were bowled, the clouds couldn't hold their load anymore, sending the bowlers back to club, with bowls washed out again. The glass half-full bowlers at least appreciated that the 10 ends played, was10 ends more than the previous week.
Eighteen bowlers bowled on Saturday in cool windy conditions which later provided a half-hour of rare sunshine, allowing the Bowlers to finally play a full game of 21 ends social Bowls.
Ray 'The Voice' Jones bowled lead for Joanne Simpson and Skip John Corcoran against Rod Ford, Bob Freeman and Mick Simpson. The ageless Corcoran had a good skips battle against Mick Simpson, however Rod, Bob and Mick weren't able to match team Corcoran early, as Ray, Jo and John opened up a handy margin of 9 shots after 11 ends, and went on with the job, winning by 22 shots to 12.
Noel Johnstone is bowling well lately and he bought his 'A' game last Saturday, as he led for Col Hayward against Jim Blake and John Ward in a closely fought game in which the margin only blew out over the last few ends. Noel and Col combined well together, in the end proved too strong for Jim and John, winning 25 shots to 16.
Brian Townsend and Dave 'duracell bunny' Reilly struggled all day against Mark Dwyer, who also was covering for 'the Goat', who had a shocker of a day, as we all do from time to time in Bowls. Gary McPhee organised the games and did a good job running the raffles, but he was of little help to his Skip Mark Dwyer. Brian and Dave, like the Dragons and Souths, tried hard, played strong, however Mark and, occasionally Gary, bowled consistently better and were able to respond to nearly every challenge, winning by 20 shots to 11.
Confidence was high among 2 age-less bowlers let loose from the Village, as Col Mudie and Rob 'the Major' Irving, with hearing aids turned up and a swagger in their strut, considered giving a 10 shot start to Marty Tighe and Tony Riordan in anticipation of another easy game against the Townies'. However, the lads from the Village were slow to get going and were down by 4 shots before they fired the first sledge.
The scores tightened up, and after the 13th end were 'tighed' up at 11 shots each. The wheels then fell off for Marty and Tony, dropping a 6 on the next end, and despite getting back to be within 1 shot on the 17th end, were not able to get in front, eventually losing a good game of bowls to the 2 veterans, by 18 shots to 25. The game was soon forgotten however, as rink 5 was the lucky rink and Tony did the deed, hitting the number 7, to win the lucky jackpot, sharing the spoils with his opponents and partner!
The lucky rink jackpot re-sets now at $100 next Thursday. Also, the Bowling Club Members badge draw jackpot has climbed to $4200, and will be drawn after the meat and vouchers raffle, commencing at 7pm, this Friday.
- Marty Tighe
Seventeen bowlers fronted up to play on a lovely winter day. A big thanks to ground control for the green that ran well and the surrounds that looked great.
After our pennant side was told they were playing in the 2nd division and had to win all our pennant matches to play at regional, we all went out to practice! Two games of fours were played, Frances, Kay, Maureen B and Robyn did battle against Maria, Gwenda, Eileen and Betsy.
The game was played in a quiet, lady like manner with Betsy's team finding form early to score a convincing win.
Not so quiet on the rink next door, both teams had a very even start, so close, that Liz had to find her umpire kit to get a slide measure to find the winning bowl in one end. The game continued to be close, but team Liz, Maureen M, Heather and Merilyn got up by two points against Brenda, Kim, Elaine and Jan/Marja.
Into the club for lunch and refreshments to get our energy levels up for the AGM.
Retiring president Merilyn Rodgers read her report which was received with loud applause. Merilyn (mother hen) was then presented with a bunch of flowers from her chicks in recognition of her commitment to the club and her mothering of the members.
A big thank you to all retiring committee members for their work in the last 12 months and congratulations to the new committee headed by president Maria Willcockson and secretary extraordinaire, Lynn Ryan.
All members are looking forward to support and help in every way possible, the new committee over the next 12 months.
Next Tuesday 3 teams are traveling to Canowindra to help celebrate the Central West District's 70th Birthday. Social bowls will still be on for those that are left.
Milk & Mats - Eileen Bradley.
To play social bowls ring the club 6862 1446 between 9am and 9.30am. Everyone welcome.
- Maureen Miller
The cold weather and threatening skies took a toll on numbers for last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes.
Only 18 players faced the starter - 14 from Parkes and four from Forbes- with local veterans president Peter Bristol winning the day on 35 points.
Steve Uphill (33 points) from Forbes was runner-up on a count-back fromthe Parkes duo of Phil Bishop and Dale Stait.
In the nearest-to-pins Parkes' John Dwyer scored a double being the closest in B grade on the first and 11th holes, while Ted Morgan (F) and Michael Lynch (P) were the A grade winners.
In the twin-towns shield the weight in numbers saw Parkes successful by193 points to Forbes' 116 points.
The day's encouragement award went to Rod Luyt from Parkes who also did a great job on the barbecue.
The ball sweep went to 30 points and the winners were: 33 - Phil Bishop and Dale Stait; 31 - Michael Lynch and John Dwyer; 30 - Rob Lea, Mick Bond, Rob Staples and Joe Davies from Parkes and Ted Morgan.
This week Forbes will host the event, while Thursday week the monthly Lachlan Valley veterans competition will be stages at Grenfell.
- John Dwyer
Last weekend saw 7 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 500 points. A field rifle cleaned up all the target rifles finishing first with a perfect score and second with one also, well done.
25m 50m TOTAL
Alan Briton 250 250 500
Ron Cunningham 250 248 498
Jeff Charlton 250 248 498
John Davis 250 247 497
Brian Drabsch 250 241 491
Steve Mitchell 240 234 472
And one shot for practice only to start on the new reporting period which started on the previous weekend. With two field rifles finishing on top only goes to show you that you don't have to buy an expensive rifles to compete, "BUT" a good scope makes all the difference, buy the best one you can afford.
Out next shoot is at 10am Sunday16/7/2023.
Sporting clays
At last month's shoot 9 people attended the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shot in a 75 target day with a number of events using 5 automatic clay throwers set at various angles, heights etc.
Matt Duffy 68, John Patrick 66, Mitch McGirr 65, Jeff Hall and Brian Drabsch 64 each, David Tanks 62, Brett Dean & Clinton Duffy 60 each and Doug Michalk 30.
Our next shoot is at 1pm Saturday 15/7/2023.
Sporting clays tries to duplicate the flight of ordinary game birds and differs from down the line clays where the targets only come from one clay thrower.
- Brian Drabsch
