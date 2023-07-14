The scores tightened up, and after the 13th end were 'tighed' up at 11 shots each. The wheels then fell off for Marty and Tony, dropping a 6 on the next end, and despite getting back to be within 1 shot on the 17th end, were not able to get in front, eventually losing a good game of bowls to the 2 veterans, by 18 shots to 25. The game was soon forgotten however, as rink 5 was the lucky rink and Tony did the deed, hitting the number 7, to win the lucky jackpot, sharing the spoils with his opponents and partner!