John Chew and Sam Teague emerge victors in Railway Bowling Club handicap pairs

By Contributed
July 14 2023 - 3:18pm
Sam Teague and her partner John Chew were too good for their opponents in the Railway Bowling Club's annual Handicap Pairs, emerging overall victors. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Railway bowls

There were no social bowls last Wednesday due to the rain.

