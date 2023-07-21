Parkes Champion-Post
Youth actors announced for mock crash demonstration in NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program

By Newsroom
July 21 2023 - 11:28am
Youth actors, from left, William Ellis, Sophy Jones, Maddison Lewin-Howard and Zak Chatman during the filming of the party scene. Picture supplied
Plans are well underway for this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program, with the youth actors selected, the rehearsal schedule confirmed, and the establishing scenes and victim statements recorded.

Local News

