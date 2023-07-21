Plans are well underway for this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program, with the youth actors selected, the rehearsal schedule confirmed, and the establishing scenes and victim statements recorded.
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor, announced the youth actor cast at the end of last week and welcomes Maddison Lewin-Howard from Forbes, William Ellis and Sophy Jones from Parkes, with Zak Chatman from Parkes returning.
"After a few years of disruption due to COVID, we are really pleased to be returning to Parkes High School and offering the live mock crash demonstration on Monday, August 7.
"Thank you to everyone that was interested and attended the recent auditions. Casting was difficult, as everyone was very talented," Ms Suitor said.
More than 5000 Year 10 students from across the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Council areas have participated in the program since its inception 13 years ago.
"The program aims to show young drivers what can and does happen far too often on our local roads. It challenges them to think about their attitudes and behaviours as not only drivers but also as passengers," Ms Suitor said.
Since the program commenced there has been a 27 per cent decrease in crashes that occurred in the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shires involving a young driver (17-25 years old).
The program includes a pre lesson which discusses road safety statistics for young drivers, the licensing system and conditions, common P plate offences and police enforcement issues.
The live mock crash demonstration is based on a typical P plate crash and sees a full emergency response unfold, as close to what would really happen as possible. It includes pre-recorded establishing scenes and victim statements.
The program concludes with a follow-up lesson that allows students to ask questions about the crash scenario and provides additional information about what to do if you are in or come across a crash, the Emergency Plus app, vehicle safety ratings and tips for being a safe passenger.
"This program is a team effort - thank you to all of the cast and crew that are involved each year and welcome to our new youth actors," Ms Suitor said.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.