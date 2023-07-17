John Hutty started off with just a rear boot spoiler for an HQ long before the car and has recently finished a 10 month build of this 1972 HQ Holden SS.
"Over 20 years ago a mate was clearing out his shed of HQ Holden parts," the Dubbo local said.
"He was tossing the rear spoiler and I claimed it, knowing that one day I'd find an HQ to put it on."
It was probably about 10-15 years ago that John found the car.
It had sat outside for years with no motor or gearbox, no interior, and a roughly cut hole in the roof for a sunroof so the rain had got in and the floors and sills were rusted.
"It probably should've been scrapped" John laughed.
"But I saw the potential in it and dragged it home and stored it in a container knowing that one day I'd restore it."
John did some research and discovered the spoiler was a dealer option for the HQ in its day.
"They're very seldom seen so I thought I'd fit it as a rare option," he said.
The HQ SS was released in August 1972 by Holden as a sports model based on the Belmont sedan with a 253 V8 and 4 speed, and a few dress up items.
John's is the original Ultra Violet colour with painted blackouts and he's added wide GTS rims.
It currently has a black vinyl interior while he's waiting on the original style hounds tooth trim to be completed.
As with all of his cars, John has done all the work himself, except the upholstery.
He replaced the roof and floors and repaired the sills before finishing off the body and paint.
He rebuilt the engine, gearbox and diff from parts that he'd collected over the years and now he's enjoying the fruits of his labour.
"It's like a blast from the past driving the SS," John said.
"I had a 6 cylinder HQ when I was 19 and I drove the wheels off it."
His wife Jacki laughed and cut-in saying "yes, he drove like a mad man back then but he's taking it a bit easier in this one".
John and Jacki are members of the Central West Car Club and hope to have the HQ at their annual car show later in the year.
It's planned for Pioneer Oval in Parkes on Saturday, October 14, so mark your diary to come and check out plenty of cars, bikes and trucks, and of course John and Jacki's SS.
