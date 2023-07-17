Parkes Champion-Post
Central West Car Club | John Hutty begins with rear boot spoiler, ends with 1972 HQ Holden SS

By Jeff McClurg
July 18 2023 - 9:00am
John Hutty from Dubbo had just the rear boot spoiler for an HQ Holden long before he had the car, but he knew one day that would change. Picture by Jeff McClurg
John Hutty started off with just a rear boot spoiler for an HQ long before the car and has recently finished a 10 month build of this 1972 HQ Holden SS.

